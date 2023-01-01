3 Economic Themes For 2023

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2K Followers

Summary

  • We've seen one of the fastest accelerations in inflation in multi decades, which has been met with one of the fastest pace of rate hikes through various developed market central banks that we've also seen in decades.
  • We've also actually seen a pace of tightening that's on par with the 2008 financial crisis. A modest recession in the outlook is still appropriate given the policy response that we've seen.
  • Tiffany Wilding, Economist, PIMCO, takes us through the prevalent themes that we can expect for next year.

Stock quotes graphs and American dollar bill

Konoplytska

Transcript

Tina Adatia, Fixed Income Strategist: Tiffany, if we start with our latest outlook titled Strained Market, Strong Bonds, what were the prevalent themes that we can expect for next year?

Tiffany Wilding, Economist: So, we've seen one

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.