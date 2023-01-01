Myths Of Alternative Investments

Summary

  • There is a case for continued outperformance in areas like private equity, private credit, and real assets.
  • Individual investors are starting to see some of the benefits of this type of investing. Also, some of the barriers and friction that individual investors have experienced in these areas are starting to be removed.
  • Some alternatives may have a higher risk profile than some of the traditional investments. But it's always important to analyze risk, not just at an individual security level but in the context of an entire portfolio.

Rolled newspaper with the headline Alternative Investments

Zerbor

Transcript

Devin Ekberg, Senior Consultant, Advisor Education: My name is Devin Ekberg from the PIMCO Advisor Education Team. I'm here to talk about a very important topic of alternative investments. Now there's a lot of interest, and innovation, and opportunities for

