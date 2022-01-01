BRF S.A.: Still Strong Trends But No Upside Potential

Feb. 02, 2023 6:47 AM ETBRF S.A. (BRFS)
Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
52 Followers

Summary

  • Rising prices for key products continue to support the company's top line.
  • However, cost growth is outpacing price growth and is putting pressure on margins.
  • According to my DCF model, I see no potential for further growth based on a fundamental approach.

Вид с воздуха на сельскохозяйственный тракторный опрыскиватель сельскохозяйственных культур в сельской местности

Teresa Colucci/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have risen 12.7% YTD. While I still maintain a positive outlook on consumer staples, in my personal opinion, now is not the best time to buy shares of the company, according to my

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Management report 3Q22

Management report 3Q22

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

This article was written by

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
52 Followers
Blog of long-term investorFundamental analyst of companies on developed and emerging market.Focused on e-commerce, techologies, lidar and non-food retail.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BRFS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.