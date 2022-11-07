Seeing Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) soar more than 20% after Q4 results, on the back of a massive buyback program, made me realize I maybe a glutton for punishment. Instead of soaking in joy, I was instead longing for the days like November 7th, 2022 when I published this article arguing the stock has bottomed. Why? Because it gets dizzy at the top. The stock has since almost doubled. A company valued at more than $200 Billion has almost doubled in about 3 months. Obviously, one can point out that it was almost a trillion dollar company before the 2022 rout but the flip side argument can be to question whether it deserved to go that high in the first place.
Anyway, back to the present. There are already some SA articles reviewing the quarterly results. Hence, I will focus primarily on the potential impact of the buyback program, pitfalls to be aware of and a general assessment of the stock from a fundamental and technical basis. Let us get into the details.
While a near 7% jump in EPS without lifting the fingers on growth and operational side is great, there are some pitfalls to be mindful of.
It was much easier to make a case for Meta Platforms when the stock was trading at a forward multiple of 9. Based on pre-market price of $182 and projected 2023 EPS of $8, the stock is trading at a multiple of nearly 23. This is no different from when the stock was trading at about $350 with an expected EPS of $15.
As a result of the after-hours move, Meta's stock is now up more than 40% YTD. Obviously, analysts will be rushing out with some new price targets over the next couple of days. But as things stand now, the stock is about 10% higher than the median price target. As much as we all like to disregard analysts, they do move the needle.
From a technical stand point too, the stock is getting a bit overheated as shown by the Relative Strength Index ("RSI") rating below. Anything above 70 is considered overbought technically. This is not bad in the immediate short term as it shows accumulation and strength but please be aware that it may soon get a bit too frothy.
Lastly, I find it impossible to wrap up an article on Meta Platforms without a mention of these 4 key words (or names): Ads, Metaverse, Expenses, and finally Mark Zuckerberg.
The contrarian in me always looks at the other side when the crowd is going one way. I will likely be trimming my Meta position, especially looking for anything in my non-taxable accounts that I purchased in double digits. The stock will continue occupying a sizable position in my portfolio but I am quite happy to take some gains at these levels.
This buyback does not feel like a triumphant sharing with shareholders but rather a means to pacify them in the short-term. Once again, no complaints about the gains in the stock but I like mine to be gradual and sustainable.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
