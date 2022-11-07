Derick Hudson

Seeing Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) soar more than 20% after Q4 results, on the back of a massive buyback program, made me realize I maybe a glutton for punishment. Instead of soaking in joy, I was instead longing for the days like November 7th, 2022 when I published this article arguing the stock has bottomed. Why? Because it gets dizzy at the top. The stock has since almost doubled. A company valued at more than $200 Billion has almost doubled in about 3 months. Obviously, one can point out that it was almost a trillion dollar company before the 2022 rout but the flip side argument can be to question whether it deserved to go that high in the first place.

Anyway, back to the present. There are already some SA articles reviewing the quarterly results. Hence, I will focus primarily on the potential impact of the buyback program, pitfalls to be aware of and a general assessment of the stock from a fundamental and technical basis. Let us get into the details.

Potential Impact of the Buyback on EPS

Total shares outstanding: 2.65 Billion

With the shares on a monstrous run YTD, let's be a bit pessimistic (as far as buyback prices are concerned) and assume the average buyback price is $250.

The company can retire about 160 Million shares if the entire $40 Billion is used.

Using FY 2022's reported EPS of $8.58 and current shares outstanding (2.65 B), we can calculate the net income to have been about $22.73 Billion.

Now, if 160 Million shares are retired, 2.49 Billion shares will remain. That immediately bumps Meta's FY 2022 EPS hypothetically to $9.13.

That's an EPS growth of about 6.50% as a direct result of this buyback. And the stock is up three folds this already at nearly 20% higher pre-market. Not that I am complaining as a long but facts are facts.

But Wait, Beware of These Pitfalls

While a near 7% jump in EPS without lifting the fingers on growth and operational side is great, there are some pitfalls to be mindful of.

First of all, the company may not actually end up spending the entire $40 Billion on buying shares. As an example, the company announced it still had $10 Billion remaining from its previously authorized buyback program. In hindsight, it does make me wonder why the $10 Billion wasn't used when the stock was in the $90s. But that is getting too critical.

Despite the recent layoffs and the stock getting dinged in 2022, Meta is still a poster child of high-paying technology companies. I have no qualms about rewarding deserving employees with cash but as a shareholder, my problem is when a company issues new shares to reward employees under the still lucrative Restricted Stock Unit ("RSU") program. In other words, I don't have the same trust on Meta's buyback program actually retiring shares as I have with, say, Altria Group's (MO) recently announced buyback program.

As an example, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) spent $76.9-billion between September, 2001, and January, 2013, to buy back 3.8 billion shares. But the number of outstanding shares declined by just over half that amount, or 2 billion shares. No points for guessing where the other half went.

Lastly, timing is key with buybacks as well. If the 2023 tech market remains as bubbly as it has started, Meta's buyback will end up hurting its shareholders in a bizarre way. After all, Meta has that history.

Fundamentally and Technically Frothier

It was much easier to make a case for Meta Platforms when the stock was trading at a forward multiple of 9. Based on pre-market price of $182 and projected 2023 EPS of $8, the stock is trading at a multiple of nearly 23. This is no different from when the stock was trading at about $350 with an expected EPS of $15.

As a result of the after-hours move, Meta's stock is now up more than 40% YTD. Obviously, analysts will be rushing out with some new price targets over the next couple of days. But as things stand now, the stock is about 10% higher than the median price target. As much as we all like to disregard analysts, they do move the needle.

From a technical stand point too, the stock is getting a bit overheated as shown by the Relative Strength Index ("RSI") rating below. Anything above 70 is considered overbought technically. This is not bad in the immediate short term as it shows accumulation and strength but please be aware that it may soon get a bit too frothy.

Meta RSI (Stockrsi.com)

Lastly, I find it impossible to wrap up an article on Meta Platforms without a mention of these 4 key words (or names): Ads, Metaverse, Expenses, and finally Mark Zuckerberg.

Advertising revenue continued its seasonal Q4 strength with the number topping the other three quarters but still showed a decline of about $1.40 Billion YoY. 2023 is expected to be a slow year in advertising.

While this is expected in the early days (or years), Metaverse's 2022 loss of nearly $14 Billion is nothing to look past. The company name change took place in 2021 and it is not an overstatement to say this is still the old Facebook but with heavier expenses.

While expenses are supposed to be controlled in 2023, spurred by the layoffs, CapEx almost doubled in 2022 as shown below. This means, even a significant fall in percentage is unlikely to take the expenses back to the 2021 levels.

Lastly, Mark Zuckerberg may actually be in the Metaverse, with his virtual-twin sometimes filling in for him at times in the real world. One conference call, he is all business and profit oriented. The next one, he is back to giving vibes of being the young entrepreneur at Harvard. This call had signs of the former as he hyped 2023 to be the "Year of Efficiency". It remains to be seen which Zuck actually runs Meta the rest of the year.

Meta CapEx (Meta Earnings Presentation)

Conclusion

The contrarian in me always looks at the other side when the crowd is going one way. I will likely be trimming my Meta position, especially looking for anything in my non-taxable accounts that I purchased in double digits. The stock will continue occupying a sizable position in my portfolio but I am quite happy to take some gains at these levels.

This buyback does not feel like a triumphant sharing with shareholders but rather a means to pacify them in the short-term. Once again, no complaints about the gains in the stock but I like mine to be gradual and sustainable.