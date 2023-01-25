Job Openings Collapse In 'Information' Sector Most Since Dotcom Bust, But Jump In Vast Other Sectors, Amid Overall Low Layoffs And Discharges, Strong Hiring, Still Massive Churn

Wolf Richter
  • The announcements of global layoffs by tech and social media companies and by startups make all the news. But these are announcements, not actual layoffs, and they’re global, with only part of them in the US.
  • In total, employers reported that 4.09 million people quit their jobs, roughly in the same range for the past four months, and up 16% from the already high levels in December 2019, though down from peak-quitting in early 2022.
  • We’ve already seen the collapse in job openings in the Information sector. But that was the standout.

In tech & social media, the labor market got shot. In the rest of the economy, it remains very tight.

The announcements of global layoffs by tech and social media companies and by startups make all the news. But

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

