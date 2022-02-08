Deutsche Bank: Profits Could Expand To 7-8 Billion By 2025

Feb. 02, 2023 8:47 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • Deutsche Bank closed 2022 with EUR 5.7 billion of profits, the highest level of earnings since 2007.
  • Deutsche Bank has also voiced confidence going into 2023, expecting revenue growth, while credit losses and OPEX are expected to remain flat as compared to 2022.
  • On the backdrop of increasing interest rates, I believe profits could expand to somewhere between EUR 7 billion and 8 billion within the next 3 years.
  • Reflecting on a higher yield environment for all asset classes, I upgrade my EPS expectations for DB through 2025.

Deutsche Bank Logo

MaxBaumann/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

I have previously argued that Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock could triple by 2025 ($12/share reference). And reflecting on the bank's exceptionally strong Q4 results, I am confident to reiterate my bullish thesis. Investors should consider that

DB vs SPY 10 year performance

Seeking Alpha

DB vs SPY 1 year performance

Seeking Alpha

DB Q4 results

DB Q4 results

DB Q4 results

DB Q4 results

DB Q4 results

DB Q4 results

DB valuation

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

DB valuation sensitivity table

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.72K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DB, SCGLF, BCS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: not financial advise

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.