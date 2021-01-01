Travelers Provides A Reliable Dividend With Significant Growth Potential

Feb. 02, 2023 9:06 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)
Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
759 Followers

Summary

  • Travelers has produced steady low-digit growth over the years, with a combined ratio below 100%.
  • In 2022, the Personal segment struggled, but the well diversified business has still held the total combined ratio at 96%.
  • The business offers a dividend that grows at 4% per years at just a 25% payout ratio.

Family protection insurance concept using red umbrella

Kenishirotie

Introduction

One of the largest insurance companies in the United States, Travelers (NYSE:TRV), has been a consistent stalwart for a long time. The company has seen very steady total revenue and premium growth over the past five years leading

Travelers Revenue & Premiums

Travelers Revenue & Premiums (SEC.gov)

Travelers Margins

Travelers Margins (SEC.gov)

Travelers Net Income & EPS

Travelers Net Income & EPS (SEC.gov)

Travelers Combined Ratio

Travelers Combined Ratio (SEC.gov)

Business Insurance

Business Insurance (SEC.gov)

Personal Insurance

Personal Insurance (SEC.gov)

Bond & Specialty

Bond & Specialty (SEC.gov)

Segment Combined Ratios

Segment Combined Ratios (SEC.gov)

Travelers Dividend & Payout Ratio

Travelers Dividend & Payout Ratio (SEC.gov)

This article was written by

Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
759 Followers
Graduate from Plymouth State UniversityB.S. Business Admin./Minor EconomicsRetail Investor Long Term (5+ years) & Value Strategy

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.