Kenishirotie

Introduction

One of the largest insurance companies in the United States, Travelers (NYSE:TRV), has been a consistent stalwart for a long time. The company has seen very steady total revenue and premium growth over the past five years leading to low-teen net income growth. The business has seen solid combined ratios below 100% each year due to well-diversified business segments. Travelers is a dividend machine for these reasons and has provided a 4% growth rate at a 25% payout ratio. This will allow for a stable income with good growth potential.

Financial History

Travelers Revenue & Premiums (SEC.gov) Travelers Margins (SEC.gov) Travelers Net Income & EPS (SEC.gov) Travelers Combined Ratio (SEC.gov)

Travelers has seen really solid and consistent financial results over the past five years. Total revenue has seen growth at the rate of 3.79% per year, which is great considering just how large the company is already. More importantly, net premiums have grown at a rate of 3.74%, in line with total revenue. Recently, Travelers has seen the benefit of high-interest rates on the net interest income, which grew about 36% from 2020 to 2021.

Margins for the business have also been very steady at around 7-8% for operating and net margins. In 2021, Travelers saw margins increase due to the large pop in net investment income. All in all, this steady slow growth has transferred to the bottom line. Net income has grown at a rate of 12.24%, while diluted EPS has grown by 13.39% per year.

Looking deeper into the underwriting metrics will continue to show a very consistent and well-operated business. Over the last five years, the combined ratio has decreased by 3.4 percentage points, meaning Travelers made 3.4 cents more per dollar of the premium than before. As can be seen, Travelers has been able to run down expense costs, and underwriting profitably has increased. Also to note, catastrophe losses have not had large impacts in any given year.

Business Insurance (SEC.gov) Personal Insurance (SEC.gov) Bond & Specialty (SEC.gov) Segment Combined Ratios (SEC.gov)

Travelers operates in three segments; Business, Personal, and Bond & Specialty. It is important to see the trends in each segment and how each operates. All three segments have seen rather consistent performance over the past half-decade. Business has seen a slower growth rate of 2.15%, while Personal and Bond & Specialty has grown at higher rates of 5.36% and 6.35%. Now looking at the segment combined ratios shows that on any given year the Business and Personal segments have seen some lackluster performance with combined ratios over 100%. In those years, these two segments actually lost money from producing policies. On the other hand, Bond & Specialty has shown great operational performance. This performance, along with the higher growth of the segment, makes it the motor for future business growth. Overall, the business has some good balance that has led to consistent results over the years.

This Year So Far

But while the past five years have been remarkably consistent, this year has seen worse results due to high inflation increasing claims and expense costs, realized investment losses, and low net investment income. Over the past nine months of the 2022 fiscal year, Travelers has seen revenue and net premium of 6% and 9% each. Business, Personal, and Bond & Specialty have all seen premiums grow by 9%, 10%, and 10% too. This is good, but net income has decreased by 15%, while margins have dipped to the lower end of 7%.

This is attributable mostly to the net investment income and realized losses but also to the large jump in inflation this year. So far, the combined ratio for Business is at 93.5%, which is actually better than last year's 98.7%. Bond & Specialty has also seen improvement at 74.8%, down from 81.4%. But Personal (making up about 40% of total premiums) is at 104.7%, up from 98.3%. When previous policies were underwritten the large increase in prices wasn't taken into account and therefore is running up the combined ratio for the segment. But overall, Travelers is in a good position with a company-wide combined ratio of 96%.

Valuation & Dividend

Travelers Dividend & Payout Ratio (SEC.gov)

As of writing, Travelers trades at around the $190 level. At this price point, the company has a P/E of 13.11x using last year's EPS. Travelers also trades at a P/BV of 2.27x. Together it seems the valuation is fair at this point. In my opinion, Travelers is a great dividend play, with a dividend that has grown at a rate of 4.36% a year to today's rate. The yield is decent at 1.95%, but the business has only a 25% payout ratio. A ratio that has actually declined over time, allowing for significant growth potential and stability. Therefore at just 13x earnings, it looks to be a good deal if you are looking for a great income stock.

Conclusion

Travelers has a history of slow, steady financial and operational growth. The insurance company has seen very solid combined ratios over time, with business units that seem to offset each other in off years. So far in 2022, the business has seen some struggles within the Personal Insurance segment, but the other two have improved. This stands for the business's good diversification and operations. The company is also a dividend stalwart, providing dividend growth of 4% per year on just a 25% payout. If you are looking for a steady, reliable source of income this could be the stock to buy.