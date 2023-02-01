Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Chairman Powell said yesterday that "we can now say for the first time that the disinflationary process has started." Yet the stock, bond, and commodity markets have been telling us this for several months, which is why I have counseled investors to ignore what Fed officials say and focus on what they do. Risk assets have outperformed over the past three months, loosening financial conditions, because of the rapid progress we have made in bringing down the rate of inflation. The disinflation to date, as well as what is building in the pipeline, has become so obvious that Chairman Powell had to acknowledge it, which is what sent risk asset prices soaring yesterday. I think his acknowledgement of the obvious shows the Fed to be more of a lagging indicator than the rate of inflation itself. The Fed is following the market and not the other way around.

The bear camp on Wall Street has forgotten that words from Fed officials are to be taken with a grain of salt when they assert that rates will stay higher for longer. Those words have been delivered with the intent of tempering investor enthusiasm for risk assets such that it loosens financial conditions before disinflation is entrenched. Yet as the market, and the Fed that follows its lead, grows increasingly confident that prices are coming down, there is less need for hawkish rhetoric and financial conditions naturally loosen. That is where we are today, and it should come as no surprise to those who identify the market as a leading indicator.

I think the primary reason Chairman Powell acknowledged disinflation yesterday is that the rate of inflation finished last year well below the Fed's target. The Fed's forecast for the core personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) for the end of 2022 was increased from 4.5% in September to 4.8% at its policy meeting in December, as seen in its Summary of Economic Projections. I indicated at that time that this would be an overshoot, which it was, as the core PCE finished at 4.4% when reported last week. I also asserted that Chairman Powell was likely to acknowledge this better-than-expected number at the Fed's next meeting, which he indirectly did. But again, he also stated yesterday after raising short-term rates by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5-4.75% that ongoing increases will be appropriate. This is the rhetoric, albeit tempered, that should be taken with a grain of salt.

The bond market is telling us that the Fed is likely to lower short-term rates during the second half of this year, implying that the battle with inflation will have been won, to a level lower than where we stand today. The 2-year Treasury yield slid 12 basis points to 4.09% yesterday, which is down from the early November high of 4.72%.

I think we will see the Fed's median inflation target for the end of this year come down sharply in the next update to its Summary of Economic Projections at the March meeting. That should be another positive catalyst for risk assets, as was Chairman Powell's acknowledgement that disinflation is underway. The market will likely have priced in that positive development well before it happens.