American Eagle Outfitters: Needs A Stronger Track Record

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
104 Followers

Summary

  • Since 2014, the company has grown revenues by 56%, with only one year of revenue decline in 2020.
  • Mixed results by AEO have caused its stock performance to lag the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past five years.
  • A DCF analysis estimates that AEO is currently overvalued at its current share price.

QShay Mitchell Celebrates the American Eagle Mexico City Store Opening

Victor Chavez/Getty Images Entertainment

Overview

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is a clothing and accessories retailer that sells a range of fashionable and high-quality products for both men and women. The company operates both American Eagle and Aerie brands.

American Eagle

AEO Revenue Data

Data by Stock Analysis

AEO Free Cash Flow Data

Data by Stock Analysis

AEO ROE Data

Data by Stock Analysis

AEO Stock Price Return Data

Data by Seeking Alpha

AEO DCF Data

Author's Work

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
104 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.