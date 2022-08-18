Drew Angerer

After last quarter's earnings miss, I wrote an article advising readers to go long Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), "Time to Buy All the Meta You Can Today." At the time, shares dropped under $100 and fell to below $90 per share. Now, just one quarter later, shares have surged to over $180 per share pre-market as the company has announced layoffs, cut costs, is striving for a year of efficiency, and announced a $40 billion share repurchase.

I still like Meta's strategic vision, record of execution, and portfolio of growing brands including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. As I'll discuss below, I still think this is a good valuation for Meta shares. It's just that between the time I wrote the article and today, owning Meta presents a very different risk/reward profile. For that reason, I encourage investors to do some portfolio management, think about why they own this stock and what they're looking for, and consider taking profits in Meta.

A Portfolio Of Great Businesses

We're all familiar with Meta's lead brand, Facebook. Facebook is the leading social network outside of China, and it basically invented the category. Although many people offer opinions on whether or not Facebook is less popular and less valuable than it was a few years ago, it should be clear that this is still an outstanding business with high lock-in among (at least some) users. The company can monetize this through advertising.

Meta's next most important brand is Instagram. The company doesn't break out its revenue for Instagram, but once again it's clear that this product is extremely lucrative for Meta.

Third is one that I'm particularly keen on, WhatsApp. WhatsApp is less well-known to U.S. users, but by offering free web-based calling at your own phone number and offering tools for groups, it's become a key part of the infrastructure of hundreds of millions of people's lives. WhatsApp doesn't feature any advertising or fee revenue for users, and Meta is only now beginning to monetize WhatsApp through business services. These business services can replace and improve customer service and ordering functions, as the company described in its most recent conference call:

[W]e continue to onboard more businesses to the WhatsApp Business Platform where they can answer customer questions and updates and sell directly in chat. So for example, Air France has started using WhatsApp to share boarding passes and other information, other flight information, in 22 countries and 4 languages. And businesses often tell us that more people open their messages and they get better results on WhatsApp than other channels.

Meta Earnings Call Transcript.

If you don't already use WhatsApp, I recommend downloading it to try it, or at least watch some YouTube videos to see how pervasive it is.

Much ink has been spilled over the success or failure of Meta's virtual reality and Metaverse offerings. For the purpose of this discussion, I'm willing to overlook them entirely because I think you can justify owning the stock without having an opinion on them. (If you're bullish, on the other hand, then you should probably continue buying at this stock price.) I really think that overfocusing on these "new" aspects of Meta's business distracts a lot of people from facts on the ground that we can evaluate, such as current financial performance.

Meta Is Profitable And Growing

I always want to get a strong sense of where a business's current financial condition is. We can see a number of things from the company's Annual Report:

Financial Results (Meta Platforms)

Net income of $23 billion was down significantly from almost $40 billion in 2021 and $29 billion in 2020. Revenue, on the other hand, fell by very little year-over-year. The "culprit" behind the sharp drop in revenue is the $13 billion increase in R&D expenses from the foray into the Metaverse.

It's clear from the company's responses that they're not only focused on reducing costs but also willing to be more disciplined about moving into the Metaverse. Personally, I have no opinion about how good or bad an idea it is, but I observe that there are two possible good outcomes here. First, maybe they'll find a way to make this into a profitable business, which would be a win for shareholders. Second, they can also decide it's not working and then just stop. By way of comparison, you may remember how Amazon (AMZN) spent a significant amount of money, time, and effort developing its Fire phone. The stock has done just fine since then. This is also the case with Zune from Microsoft (MSFT) and many other products.

Meta also has almost $40 billion of cash and securities on hand and $10 billion of debt. My review of the Cash Flow Statement doesn't uncover anything that interesting, but it is worth noting that the company paid out $12 billion in share-based compensation ("SBC") last year, and repurchased $28 billion in stock - so there is some very significant amount of the buyback benefitting outside shareholders and not just keeping up with dilution.

How Valuable Is Meta?

To estimate the current value of the future earnings of Meta, we have a chance to either be conservative on earnings estimates, the price-to-earnings multiple, or both.

The most conservative valuation of this stock that I can justify would anticipate that earnings don't grow much, so you use an even $25 billion for near-term earnings and place a multiple of 13x on that for a future earnings value of $325 billion. In addition to the $30 billion of net cash, you'd arrive at a valuation of $355 billion, or $125 per share.

Personally, I'd be willing to predict that the normal earnings of Meta will grow over time. Rather than project a poorly founded number for the company's near-term earnings, I'll use the current $25 billion number and put a higher multiple of 20-25 times earnings. This yields a value of $500-$600 billion, or $187-$229 per share.

A very bullish estimate would take us to 33 times earnings, yielding an $850 billion market cap and a per-share price target of $300.

Smart To Take Profits Now

Once again, I'm positively inclined to Meta and I believe its earnings will grow over time. With that being said, we see that in the middle of my three scenarios above, we've already reached the low end of fair value. That means risk and reward may be equally balanced from here on out.

Portfolio management and position sizing are highly subjective questions, but I would not want to own a large position in Meta at prices of $187 or higher for the following reason: I think I could take less risk and earn more money by taking profits and earning more in some other stock - or bond. Remember, now that interest rates are positive, you can earn 4% in Treasury bonds and slightly more in corporate bonds. So in my opinion, one shouldn't be willing to take on the risk of owning stock (maybe the market will crash? Maybe they'll miss earnings?) without getting paid a lot more than 4%.

There are, of course, individual tax considerations associated with selling a stock, but that needs to be done on a case-by-case basis.

Meta Is Not Without Risks

Up to now, I've only discussed bullish perspectives on Meta. Let it not go without saying that the company could underperform for a number of reasons. First, their growth plans could fail to come to fruition. Second, they may lose valuable market share in profitable business lines. Third, they may pursue bad strategic decisions. It's worth noting that long-time COO Sheryl Sandberg left the company in August, and we don't know as much about her successors.

Conclusion

I like Meta Platforms, Inc. and I think the company will continue to earn money and grow into new business lines. That being said, I'm not excited about the risk/reward profile of owning it from here, and I would consider selling half or all of the shares acquired in October and November of last year.

Thanks for reading, and good luck to all!