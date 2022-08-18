Time To Take Profits In Meta Platforms (Rating Downgrade)

Feb. 02, 2023 9:00 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)AMZN, MSFT4 Comments
ASB Capital profile picture
ASB Capital
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • After last quarter, I told readers to buy Meta Platforms.
  • Now that Meta Platforms' shares have re-rated, it's time to take profits and move on.
  • Meta Platforms is still a strong company whose earnings can grow over time, but the stock is not without risks.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg And News Corp CEO Robert Thomson Debut Facebook News

Drew Angerer

After last quarter's earnings miss, I wrote an article advising readers to go long Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), "Time to Buy All the Meta You Can Today." At the time, shares dropped under $100 and fell to

Financial Results

Financial Results (Meta Platforms)

This article was written by

ASB Capital profile picture
ASB Capital
3.51K Followers
Focused on the difference between value and price. Look out for my "WHALE WATCHING" articles following the buys and sells of insiders, executives and the most successful investors!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.