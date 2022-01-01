Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has blasted off to the moon similar to Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). Meta Platforms is up +20% in the after-hours session and is trading at $182 per share following what has been a solid Q4 2022 quarter with better-than-expected expense guidance. The revenue outlook is indicative of a recovery narrative where we think META delivers beat-and-raise quarters for FY '23.

Given the reduced expectations heading into Q4 earnings report, we think META might have finally turned the corner on the financial side of the business as it starts to release new user-friendly features across its family of apps. We recommend META to our readers and give the stock a buy rating given the quick expense recovery narrative implying +38% upside to the stock, given our $250 price target. CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments on the Q4 '22 earnings call were also reassuring, as he stated, "hire less, stay a smaller company for a while longer. Achieve better profitability, and make a better company."

Investment thesis: We value Meta Platforms, Inc. stock at $250 per share using a combination of EV/EBITDA, P/Sales, and dil. EPS from FY '25 while discounting our estimate by 9.2% based on META's WACC. We believe META stock is heavily undervalued given the tough news environment and temporary overhang in advertising results. We anticipate that META's ad metrics will likely recover.

Risk factors: Meta Platforms, Inc. is prone to further competition across various digital platforms and a pullback on ad budgets. These trends could worsen, assuming there's a recession over the next 12 months, or there's an unanticipated drop in platform and user-level activity. We think TikTok has taken a sizable chunk of the digital advertising market over the past 12 months, and optics on advertising trends are starting to stabilize even with the entry of more competition.

What drove the 20% share price gain in the after-hours session?

The guidance on Q1 '23 revenue of $26 Billion to $28.5 billion turned out a bit better than what analysts were anticipating. With META mostly reporting at the high-end of the estimate range, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s management is indicating a 2% y/y growth rate for Q1 '23. We expect 1H '23 revenue of 2%-3% and expect revenue acceleration in 2H '23 to accelerate and stay above a 5% growth rate for our financial estimate. We believe our estimate on sales growth is very conservative and could be beat on any number of factors as we go through the year.

We expect a gradual recovery in revenue, though it's contingent on heightened volumes of ad units from Facebook Reels, and perhaps moderating pricing trends given the added competition with TikTok. Given these factors, we average a 5% y/y sales growth figure into our FY '23 estimate and expect performance to improve by the time we reach Q4 '23 given the trends in ad level metrics over time.

We expect META to report revenue of $122.439 billion in FY '23, which compares to consensus estimates of $121.28 billion, which puts us slightly above consensus following the quarterly call by about +$1.15 billion. We think our expectations are extremely conservative and position our financial model for substantial upside as the growth narrative shifts towards better performance from new product segments and profitability.

META reported revenue of $116.609 billion and $8.79 dil. EPS for FY '22. We anticipate a recovery in revenue based upon the outlook and also compute a significant decrease in the total dil. shares outstanding to 2.459 billion, which implies about a 180 million share decrease, a bit more than expected (appx. 100 million share reduction).

We expect the company to generate $13.60 dil. EPS for FY '23, which compares to current consensus expectations of $8.00 Dil. EPS for FY '23, which is significantly higher by a wide margin. We think estimates will revise up to an average consensus estimate range of $10 to $14 per share, depending on what analysts want to believe, which is what drove the divergence in estimates upwards, and also the META stock price by a significant amount +20% in Wednesday after-hours trade.

Summary of price target and financial model

We arrive at our FY '23 EPS estimate given total expense guidance of $89 billion to $95 billion, which drove our net income figure to be significantly higher along with the reduced share count driven by share buybacks.

We think META communicated a path to mid-single-digit revenue growth, and expect the growth narrative to improve albeit modestly, which is embedded into our gradual revenue growth forecast to $142 billion by FY '25.

We expect the EBITDA margin, and net profit margin to be below FY '21 levels throughout our model, as we expect the expense ramp to be more gradual given the ongoing investments into VR. As such, our adj. EBITDA margin exits at 48%, whereas our net profit margin is at 32.31%, and we arrive at a fairly conservative, $68 billion EBITDA figure, and $46 billion profit figure, on a slightly larger base of revenues. We arrive at our $330 FY '25 valuation using a blend of P/E, EV/EBITDA, and P/S, which we discount by 9.2% to arrive at our $250 price target on the stock.

Figure 1. Financial Model META Platforms 2023-2025

Financial Model META (Trade Theory)

We estimate that META's profitability could gradually return to its FY '21 levels while growing revenue at a more modest single-digit percentage growth rate. On a strict valuation basis, META stock is heavily undervalued given our inputs of 5%-8% sales growth on a forward basis.

These growth rates are relatively conservative and seem achievable given scale of user base and the rollout of additional advertising tools. We attribute a 22x P/E multiple, 12x EBITDA multiple, and 4x sales multiple, which is at the lower-end of the range given our forecasted dil. EPS growth rate for the next 3-year period implies dil. EPS growth CAGR of 14.59%.

Given how conservatively we valued Meta Platforms, Inc., and the contribution of very limited growth on top-line and some recovery in profitability, we arrive at the conclusion that it doesn't take much for META to rip higher on any improvement in business setup or outlook as we progress through 2023.

Final takeaway from Q4 2022 earnings

We think Meta Platforms, Inc. survived a quarter that demanded a lot of scrutiny. Despite the weakening metrics throughout much of the year, revenue started to find a base and is likely to recover. Given the recovery narrative we're working with, we think META stock will trade at $250 over the next 12-month period, giving large-cap investors a viable growth stock to own. We expect +40% upside from the $182 level Meta Platforms, Inc. stock traded at in the after-hours session.

We think there's more room for upside revisions in analyst models, and Meta Platforms, Inc. stock could move even higher following the Thursday gap upwards in trade.

There's also a lot of Meta Platforms, Inc. negativity that was already priced into the stock. Though many would prefer to not invest into META due to their feelings on ad policy, community, or media portrayal of the company, we think the stock is heavily undervalued. We price Meta Platforms, Inc. stock at 12x FY '25 dil. EPS, which is extremely cheap by tech measures and trades at a steeper discount than Apple Inc. at 18.7x FY '25 earnings, based on our separate Apple research.

Given the low valuation, somewhat challenging optics, but improving advertising dynamics, we have to give CEO Mark Zuckerberg the benefit of the doubt. We expect continued Meta Platforms, Inc. stock price gains, at the frustration of some bears. We think the correct argument is to buy on deep value and growth recovery, which is why we recommend Meta Platforms, Inc. as a Buy.