The release of Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) Q4 results and guidance caused the stock to soar. Despite META stock experiencing a 23% increase this year prior to the earnings report, it had still decreased by 52% in the past year. Investors who believed in the company's improvement were rewarded with the stock rally, while those who remained skeptical saw their stance penalized.

Key Takeaways This Week

The week of February 1, 2023 has been a great one for Meta Platforms, Inc., with positive developments on multilple fronts.

Q4 Results Solid: Meta Platforms, Inc. posted a revenue beat, with $32.2 billion in earnings compared to the street consensus of $31.55 billion. This was driven by stronger-than-expected advertising results ($31.2 billion versus $30.7 billion). Despite elevated expenses due to $4.2 billion in restructuring charges related to headcount reductions, the company posted a healthy operating cash flow beat of $14.5 billion versus $11.0 billion. This, combined with slightly lower capex than expected ($9.22 billion versus $9.92 billion), resulted in a $5.3 billion in Free Cash Flow. On the user side, Facebook's Daily Active Users ("DAU") surpassed 2 billion (nearly 3 billion monthly), and the Family of Apps is expected to reach 3.7 billion on a monthly basis.

Q1 Guidance Great: The company's revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2023 was spot on with expectations, hitting the $27.25 billion mark. But the real highlight was the revised projections for expenses and capital expenditures for the fiscal year 2023, which had investors beaming with excitement. The expenses have been adjusted to a more favorable range of $89 to $95 billion, down from the previous projection of $94 to $100 billion. Capital expenditures have also been reduced to a range of $30 to $33 billion, down from the previous projection of $34 to $37 billion. These reductions, compared to the third quarter results, are a testament to the management's unwavering commitment to their 2023 theme of efficiency. And here's a cherry on top - the $4 billion decrease in capital expenditures was a result of decreased spending on data center construction, as the company shifts to a more cost-efficient architecture that can handle both artificial intelligence and non-artificial intelligence workloads.

Advertising trends stabilizing: The recent ad sales beat came as a refreshing change amidst a challenging year in digital advertising and a lackluster performance by competitor Snap. Despite a 4.3% YoY drop in 4Q ad revenues, U.S. and Canada base ad sales held steady at -0.3% after a 2.0% decline in the first 9 months. Meanwhile, travel and healthcare sectors remained strong in the ad market, while financial services, technology, e-commerce, and consumer packaged goods saw a decrease in spending. CEO Zuckerberg highlighted better ad impression returns, thanks to increased AI usage and WhatsApp's integration into business operations.

Competitors stumbles: The expected easier competitive landscape for Meta Platforms, Inc. is due to a combination of factors, including the political controversies surrounding TikTok and the problems faced by Twitter, as well as Snap's poor earnings this week. These developments have caused advertisers to become more cautious about where they spend their advertising budget, and increasingly look towards trusted platforms like the Meta family of apps. The trust and stability of Meta as a platform could be a key factor in attracting more advertising spend, even in a weak market.

Reels is improving: Management reported that the number of Facebook Reels plays has doubled, and the sharing of Reels has increased significantly in the last six months. Although the monetization efficiency of Reels still trails that of Feed on both platforms, Meta noted a doubling in monetization efficiencies on Facebook in the same period. We are encouraged by this trend and are optimistic about its ability to grow Reels profitably in the future.

Legal victory: Bloomberg reports Meta can move forward with its acquisition of virtual reality start-up Within. Judge Edward Davila has issued a sealed ruling that denies the FTC's request to proceed with blocking the transaction. This decision is seen as a significant win for Meta Platforms, Inc. and provides optimism for investors that regulatory obstacles may be easing.

Concerns

We don't believe Meta Platforms, Inc. is fully out of the woods yet for many investors.

The advertising industry is facing significant challenges in the future, specifically with the recent changes in iOS 14.5 and potential regulatory impacts, which adds to the already existing uncertainties in the macroeconomic landscape. As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult for companies to make accurate predictions and forecasts.

The flat year-over-year ad revenue in the U.S. and Canada, which is the largest market for META, indicates that this market is no longer growing. This lack of growth in the largest market is a concerning trend for the company and highlights the need to find new sources of revenue and growth.

Despite the headcount reduction that was carried out in the fourth quarter of the financial year, META's overall headcount still grew by 20% y/y in FY22. This shows that the company is still actively expanding its workforce, despite the challenges in the market. However, it will be important for META to carefully balance its growth with profitability, in order to weather the uncertain times ahead.

Conclusion

This has been a particularly noteworthy week for Meta Platforms, Inc., marked by impressive performance and a commitment to cost reduction and operational efficiency. The prospect of incorporating AI technology is a source of excitement, and we anticipate seeing significant improvements in the organization's efficiency. Advertiser stability has been observed, and Reels, the company's key product, has shown positive signs of growth. Meanwhile, Meta's primary competitors, TikTok, Twitter, and Snap Inc. (SNAP), appear to be facing their own distinct challenges. To top it off, Meta Platforms, Inc. has secured a legal victory.

However, we advise investors to exercise caution before making investment decisions. The advertising industry still faces regulatory and iOS risks, and there are signs that the ad market in its primary markets has reached maturity. Additionally, headcount reduction may not be sufficient to counteract macroeconomic weaknesses.

While the surge in Meta Platforms, Inc.'s shares is justly earned, given the current heightened macroeconomic uncertainty and what appears to be an unsustainable rally in risk assets, we recommend waiting for a more favorable market entry opportunity before investing in Meta Platforms, Inc. stock.