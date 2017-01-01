Genscript Biotech Gets Booster From Subsidiary's New Cancer Drug

Summary

  • After years of losses, Legend Biotech’s new cancer drug Cavykti offers it a chance to finally start contributing revenue to its parent, Genscript Biotech.
  • Some analysts believe Genscript may have become profitable last year, but also worry over its mounting R&D and sales expenses.
  • Genscript currently trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 12.6, ahead of the 8.6 times for WuXi AppTec, another Chinese developer of CAR-T therapies, showing investors are more bullish on the former’s potential.

The company's Legend Biotech unit has found recent success with Carvykti, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, which earned $134 million in its first nine months on the market.

The good news is coming thick and fast these

