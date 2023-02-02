Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 9:29 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Lange - Vice President-Investor Relations

Don Allan - President & Chief Executive Officer

Corbin Walburger - Vice President & Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Tim Wojs - Baird

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Mike Rehaut - JPMorgan

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Chris Snyder - UBS

Dan Oppenheim - Credit Suisse

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research

Operator

Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Stanley Black & Decker Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shannon, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Dennis Lange. Mr. Lange, you may begin.

Dennis Lange

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Stanley Black & Decker's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Webcast. On the webcast in addition to myself, Don Allan, President and CEO; and Corbin Walburger, Vice President and Interim CFO. Our earnings release, which was issued earlier this morning and the supplemental presentation, which we will refer to, are available on the IR section of our website. A replay of this morning's webcast will also be available beginning at 11 a.m. today.

This morning, Don and Corbin will review our 2022 fourth quarter and full year results and various other matters followed by a Q&A session. Consistent with prior webcast, we are going to be sticking with just one question per caller. And as we normally do, we will be making some forward-looking statements during the call

