The Goodyear Tire: An Icon In Trouble

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
938 Followers

Summary

  • A decrease in replacement tire volumes indicates a weakness in consumer discretionary spending.
  • High debt is a worry, especially if sales deteriorate further.
  • The stock's volatility may offer a better, lower entry point.
  • An investment in Goodyear should be considered speculative until the debt burden is reduced.

Goodyear Tire & Service

RiverNorthPhotography

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) is an iconic American company facing short-term headwinds due to weakness in the replacement market. Consumers have started pulling back on their discretionary spending, which may pressure the company's sales, profit margins, and cash flows in

Goodyear Annual Revenues, Gross, Operating Margins (%)

Goodyear Annual Revenues, Gross, Operating Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Goodyear Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Margin (%) [Mar 2020 - Sept 2022]

Goodyear Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Margin (%) [Mar 2020 - Sept 2022] (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Goodyear Annual Inventory Carrying Costs

Goodyear Annual Inventory Carrying Costs (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Goodyear Outstanding Receivables

Goodyear Outstanding Receivables (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Goodyear Debt

Goodyear Debt (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Goodyear Debt Schedule

Goodyear Debt Schedule (SEC.GOV)

Goodyear Discounted Cash Flow Model

Goodyear Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Goodyear Operating Cash Flow, CapEx, and Free Cash Flow

Goodyear Operating Cash Flow, CapEx, and Free Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Goodyear Monthly Return Statistics (Jun 2019 - Jan 2023)

Goodyear Monthly Return Statistics (Jun 2019 - Jan 2023) (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations)

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Monthly Return Statistics (Jun 2019 - Jan 2023)

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Monthly Return Statistics (Jun 2019 - Jan 2023) (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
938 Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO,VCR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.