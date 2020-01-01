Justin Paget

The inability of a company to adapt to changes and understand the changing economic environment is a serious issue that could bring down any establishment, large or small. This was the case with Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), with company management being overly optimistic about the at-home fitness trend that gained traction in 2020 amid broad mobility restrictions. The new leadership team led by CEO Barry McCarthy has introduced several strategic initiatives to steer the company in the right direction, and the market is closely monitoring how this action plan is working out. With Peloton reporting FQ2 financial results yesterday (February 1), investors can now assess whether the company is moving in the right direction with its restructuring plans.

Peloton's Troubled 2022

Peloton shares are down over 40% in the last 12 months, even after a massive 26% boost yesterday. PTON was one of the most hyped-up stocks in 2020, with its market value increasing by a staggering 434% in the pandemic-stricken year. Since the reopening of the economy, the going has been tough for Peloton, not just in the stock market but also from a financial performance perspective. The company is dealing with post-pandemic challenges affecting its sales and profitability.

The rise and fall of PTON

Data by YCharts

Peloton's sales increased sharply in 2020 due to a combination of factors. One of the main reasons was the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to widespread lockdowns and closures of gyms and fitness studios. As a result, many people turned to at-home fitness solutions, such as Peloton's interactive exercise equipment and streaming services. The company's products gained popularity as people spent more time at home and looked for ways to stay active and healthy.

Additionally, Peloton's marketing campaigns and collaborations with celebrities helped to boost brand awareness and drive sales. The company also expanded its product line to include new equipment, such as the Peloton Tread and the Peloton Bike+, and added new features such as the "Just Ride" mode and the "Peloton Digital Membership" which allows users to access content without the need of owning Peloton equipment. Overall, the pandemic accelerated the trend of people investing in home fitness equipment, and Peloton was able to capitalize on this trend.

Peloton management assumed that this remarkable growth would continue for years, but as pandemic fears subsided and restrictions were lifted, people returned to their pre-pandemic routines and activities. This included going back to gyms and fitness studios, which had a negative impact on at-home fitness equipment and streaming services. The relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions and the return of the economy to normalcy had an impact on many fast-growing industries, including e-commerce, streaming media, and, to a smaller extent, gaming, and social media as well.

As the company has grown and expanded, Peloton has raised its prices, which may have impacted sales. Customers' ability to afford expensive at-home fitness equipment may have been hampered in an inflationary environment. Meanwhile, many competitors have entered the market, increasing the cost for the company to maintain its market position.

To make matters worse, Peloton has been embroiled in controversies as well, which have harmed its brand image.

Is There A Financial Turnaround?

Given the macroeconomic challenges and the company's not-so-commendable expansion strategy in the last couple of years, Peloton has lost the trust of many investors who were attracted to the company in the early days of the pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic boosted the financial performance of the company, with sales increasing by 100% in fiscal 2020 and 120% in fiscal 2021. The demand for Peloton's products hit a roadblock with the reopening of the economy, and competitors came up with comparable fitness equipment as well. Despite declining demand and increasing competition, Peloton continued to invest heavily in its manufacturing and logistics capabilities, ignoring short-term profitability to attract more users. Although a company should ideally focus on long-term profitability, Peloton's aggressive investments seemed out of sync with reality.

Peloton's fiscal second-quarter earnings offer turnaround hopes for investors. Below are some of the key takeaways from Q2 earnings.

Subscription revenue increased 22% YoY from $337.5 million to $411.3 million, and the subscription segment accounted for just over 51% of total revenue in Q2. This changing revenue mix is a positive development as the company enjoys higher gross margins from subscription products (67.6%) compared to fitness equipment (-11.2%). The company's entire gross profit is coming from the subscription business.

The operating loss declined from $425.7 million to $331.3 million, but the operating margin deteriorated close to 400 basis points.

Free cash flow improved from ($747) million a year ago to ($94) million, and excluding the cost of settlements to suppliers for hardware parts that are no longer required, FCF came in at $8 million in Q2.

Peloton's strategy is clear; the company is focused on becoming a subscription business that uses fitness equipment to lure customers to its platform. In the long run, the company believes the lifetime value of a customer will exceed the customer acquisition costs, thereby leading to an increase in its enterprise value. Peloton, as inferred by CEO Barry McCarthy's and CFO Liz Coddington's comments on the earnings call, will treat the negative gross margins associated with hardware sales as a customer acquisition cost. Although this seems a reasonable strategy at first, investors need to evaluate average monthly workout trends to gauge a good measure of the future of the subscription business. As long as subscription revenue increases at a faster clip than hardware sales, this strategy will yield desired results. However, if subscription revenue growth slows down, losses from the hardware segment will eat into the company's gross profits. I believe there is very little room for error for Peloton, which, as an investor, is not a characteristic that I want to associate with a company that I am willing to invest in.

One major positive that can be observed is how Peloton is trying to strike a balance between growth and profitability. Until recently, the company was all about growth, which apparently did not pay off well for shareholders. Today, Peloton's new management is keeping a close eye on margins and cash flows while expanding the business. Commenting on the new business strategy, CEO Barry McCarthy said:

One additional comment, and that is to remind everyone that there are clear tradeoffs between the rate of growth of the business fueled by the pace of marketing sales and marketing spending on the one hand, and the impact that spending has on free cash flow. So, we spent more on marketing, we could have grown faster, but it would have come at the expense of free cash flow. And our overarching objective, which is to move the business to free cash flow on a sustained basis so we can control our own destiny. So our first priority is to manage the business free cash flow, and then within that framework to manage for growth.

Peloton, in my opinion, has no option but to keep an eye on cash flow levels at a time when the company has already come under pressure for its growth at any cost approach. The downside to this new approach is that the company may miss out on new growth opportunities, and in the worst-case scenario, a reduced marketing spend could clear the pathway for competitors to gain market share in the connected fitness equipment market. Again, Peloton has little wiggle room here.

Peloton is a long way away from a true financial turnaround, with its revenues still trending down (in Q2, revenue declined by 31%). However, there are early signs of a turnaround aided by new business strategies.

Restructuring Plans

The restructuring of the business model includes testing new distribution channels, such as third-party distribution agreements with Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS), and Hilton to increase customer accessibility. Amazon announced on October 13 that Peloton was one of the top 100 deals for Amazon's Prime Early Access sale. On November 1, the company made Peloton Bikes, Tread, Guide, and accessories available at over 100 DICK's Sporting Goods retail locations and DICKS.com website. In October, the company announced an innovative partnership with Hilton, the first hospitality brand to feature Peloton bikes across its entire 18-brand portfolio in the United States. The partnership also includes free access to special Peloton offers, such as a 90-day trial subscription to the Peloton App and preferred pricing on select Peloton Connected Fitness products, for Hilton Honors members. Streamlining the go-to-market strategy is a step in the right direction as the company found it difficult to maintain momentum with its product sales last year.

In 2022, Peloton took several steps to restructure its cost structure. The company exited manufacturing in Taiwan, reduced last-mile delivery costs by expanding relationships with third-party partners, and slashed its global headcount by around 5,000 to better align its business strategy with the current economic environment.

The company has renewed its focus on new products as well. Last September, Peloton announced the launch of Peloton Row, which is available online and in 71 Peloton showrooms in the United States, with plans to expand its availability both in the U.S. and internationally.

Takeaway

Peloton is making the right moves, but the company is not out of the woods just yet. Many things can still go wrong for the company, and unfortunately, Peloton's margin for error is limited. I am a fan of investing in turnaround companies, but I believe this investing strategy works well only when there is a clear pathway toward profitability. With Peloton, I am not seeing a clear pathway toward profitability, although there are encouraging developments. For this reason, I believe investing in Peloton carries more risk than reward today.