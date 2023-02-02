CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (ACDSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 9:58 AM ETCapitaLand Ascendas REIT (ACDSF)
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCPK:ACDSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Terence Lim - AVP, Investor Relations

Kit Peng - Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

William Tay - CEO

Koo Lee Sze - CFO

James Goh - Head of Portfolio Management

Conference Call Participants

Mervin Song - JPMorgan

David Lum - Daiwa Securities

Brandon Lee - Citigroup

Yew Kiang - CLSA

Terence Lim

Good evening, everyone. Thank you for your patience. Sorry for the delay. My name is Terence from Investor Relation. Thank you for attending CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Financial Results briefing for the year ended 31 December, '22. Today's briefing will include a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Please note that today's session is being recorded and will be available on our website after today [ph].

We'll now proceed with the presentation for the FY 2022 financial results by Ms. Yeow Kit Peng, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Kit Peng, please

Kit Peng

Happy New Year on behalf of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT; I wish you all good health and a successful year ahead. Let's now commence on the financial year FY 2022 without [Technical Difficulty] presentation.

Okay, key highlights; we achieved strong results across all our asset classes, despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions. The portfolio occupancy hit a 10-year high of 94.6%, and we achieved high rental reversion of 8% for leases renewed in the financial year FY 2022. So together with our proactive and discipline approach to capital management, DPU rose by 3.5% to S$15.798.

CapitaLand Capital Ascendas REIT is 20 years old. So since our listing in 2002, we have grown our AUM from under S$1 billion to S$16.43 billion today. We have expanded beyond Singapore and have a sizable presence in three other developed markets, namely US, Australia and the UK, Europe. The

