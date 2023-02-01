panida wijitpanya

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) just reported its 4Q22 on February 1st. I expect a positive reaction to the results, which I will explain below.

For those who are new to Meta, I have covered Meta extensively in the past (articles can be found here).

I also have stated my view that Meta is one of the best contrarian plays in 2023, given how I was seeing fundamentals improving while sentiment and expectations were still weak.

In this article, I aim to provide timely review of Meta's earnings. Efficiency is the theme, and it was mentioned 32 times in the earnings call, as I will explain below.

Earnings results

Meta's revenue came in 2% higher than consensus at $32.2 billion, growing 2% year on year on a constant currency basis. Advertising revenues came in at $31.3 billion, also up 2% year on year on a constant currency basis.

When looking at revenue growth by regions, the Rest of World revenue grew 6% year on year. This was partially offset by declines in Europe, Asia and US & Canada of -16%, -3% and -1% year on year respectively. Europe's 4Q22 results were likely hit by FX headwinds.

In the fourth quarter of 22, Reality Labs revenue reached $727 million, declining by -17% year on year. This is roughly in line with consensus expectations of $711 million.

In terms of Meta's operating income, it came in at $6.4 billion, with operating margins of 19.9%. The operating income came in below consensus expectations of $7.6 billion. This is because for the fourth quarter of 2022, there was $4.2 billion restructuring charges included.

Stripping this restructuring charge out of the operating income figure, operating income would have come in at $10.6 billion!

Lastly, Meta generated GAAP EPS of $1.76, which was below consensus of $2.26. That said, again, this includes the restructuring charges mentioned above excluding these charges, EPS would have been around $3.00.

Meta also announced that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40 billion.

Forward outlook and guidance

Management expects that in the first quarter of 2023, Meta will generate between $26 billion to $28.5 billion in revenues, which is somewhat in line with consensus expectations of $27.2 billion at the midpoint.

There was a positive surprise on operating expenses and capital expenditures, as Meta lowered these again by 5% and 11% respectively. This is under the theme of greater efficiency.

For operating expenses, Meta expects that in 2023, it will incur between $89 billion to $95 billion in operating costs, compared to the $94 billion to $100 billion that was previously announced. This is due to lower cost of goods, payroll expenses and less restructuring charges to be charged in 2023 than expected ($1 billion in 2023 compared to $2 billion previously expected as $1 billion was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022).

For capital expenditures, Meta brought down the figure by $4 billion or 11%, to between $30 billion to $33 billion. This is because Meta intends to shift to a more efficient data center architecture supporting both AI and non-AI workloads.

The year of efficiency

Efficiency is the theme, and it was mentioned 32 times in the earnings call.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that his management theme for 2023 is the Year of Efficiency.

He emphasized that while the company carried out layoffs last year, and this was the start of its focus on efficiency. The company has since worked with its teams to deliver its roadmap with less spending on capital expenditures.

Also, Meta has flattened its organizational structure and removed unnecessary layers of middle management that will enable it to be nimbler going forward.

Lastly, the management will be proactively eliminating projects that are not seen as necessary or not performing.

Engagement metrics

In the last earnings call, the management team commented that its product trends were better than what the market thinks. This is even more so the case now as Meta has more than 3.7 billion people monthly across its Family of Apps.

The company has reached two billion daily actives and almost three billion monthly on Facebook, while it has seen the highest every number of people using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp daily.

Meta’s AI discovery engine is improving overall engagement as the increasing adoption of Reels is leading to greater usage across its Family of Apps. Family of Apps Monthly Active People ("MAPs") and Daily Active People ("DAPs") of 3.74 billion, up 4% year on year, and 2.96 billion, up 5%year on year, respectively.

As a result, Meta's DAP/MAP ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 79.1%, which is one of its highest ever.

For Reels, engagement has been very encouraging, and it is growing quickly. Plays of Reels on Facebook and Instagram have actually more than doubled compared to the prior year. At the same time, there is a positive social component to Reels as people have been resharing Reels. The number of people resharing Reels has also more than doubled on Facebook and Instagram in the past six months.

The next key step here for Reels is to improve monetization efficiency. For now, due to the lower monetization efficiency of Reels, as Reels grows further, although this adds to the overall engagement of its Family of Apps, Meta is actually losing money overall.

That said, Reels drives engagement and Meta wants more people to use Reels. As a result, the key is to improve monetization efficiency on Reels and Meta stated that they have made progress in its monetization efficiency on Facebook, which has doubled in the last six months.

Management expects that by the end of 2023, the company is likely to be neutral in terms of Reels monetization efficiency effect on the business. After which, management expects that Reels will grow profitably.

Progress in the metaverse

Meta shipped Quest Pro at the end of 2022 and the company is seeing some traction in the metaverse space. The first is the release of Quest Pro which is the first mainstream mixed reality device. Mixed reality enables users to experience virtual reality while still being aware of the physical world around them.

I think that it's encouraging that there are developers making use of these new technologies to create new experiences. Some of the examples in the earnings call are Nanome for 3D modeling, molecules and drug development, Arkio for architects and designers to create interiors, as well as many more games. What this illustrates to me is the infancy stage of a new technology and I am sure that over the next few years, the ecosystem, applications, hardware and software for the mixed reality will continue to grow rapidly.

For the broader virtual reality ecosystem, this continues to grow. Meta stated that there are now more than 200 apps on its virtual reality devices that made more than $1 million revenues.

Meta has also had progress in avatars as it launched avatars on WhatsApp in the previous quarter. There has been more than 100 million people that have already created avatars and 1 in 5 of those are using it as their profile picture.

Final thoughts

All in all, I think that this fourth quarter results from Meta shows that its operating environment is stabilizing. It is starting to tackle its competitive threats more meaningfully as Reels takes off and show that Meta can continue to bring product innovation and remain a contender in the social media space. Furthermore, IDFA is becoming less of a headwind as management has found ways to operate around it and the full year impact is coming around.

In addition, its push for improving efficiency in 2023 is certainly welcomed after investors were concerned about huge uncontrolled spending in the metaverse in 2022. The lowering of the operating expenses and capital expenditures, as well as CEO Mark Zuckerberg declaration that 2023 will be the year of efficiency will help to turn around the stock as Meta demonstrates stringent cost control.

Lastly, its engagement levels have come back for its Family of Apps, relieving earlier fears by the market that Meta's Family of Apps were losing relevance in a fast-changing social media world.