Global Factory Downturn Shows Signs Of Easing As China Re-Opens

Summary

  • Global manufacturing output fell for a sixth successive month in January, but the rate of decline showed welcome signs of moderating for a second successive month.
  • The global manufacturing downturn showed signs of easing at the start of 2023, according to the latest PMI surveys compiled by S&P Global.
  • Asia excluding mainland China and Japan was again the only major trading block to report manufacturing growth in January.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Global manufacturing output fell for a sixth successive month in January, according to the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) compiled by S&P Global, but the rate of decline showed welcome signs of moderating for a second successive month.

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Comments

