Business Overview and Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) offers a range of products that facilitate the connection and engagement for individuals, communities, and businesses through various channels, including mobile devices, personal computers, and more recently virtual reality headsets. META generates revenues from its Family of Apps ("FoA") and Reality Labs segments, with over 95% of revenues coming from its FoA segment, which consists of its platforms: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

META has started the year on a positive note, with its share price increasing around 25% since the start of the year. This is without taking into consideration the massive jump after the fourth quarter earnings call. Despite this increase, META still has a relatively low market valuation; this is evident from management's decision to increase its share buyback program with an additional $40 billion. Meta Platforms, Inc. continues to have strong fundamentals and attractive future growth opportunities in the metaverse market and artificial intelligence market, and due to its continued dominant position in the global digital advertising market. As such, I continue to consider META a buy. Let's take a look at the quarterly results!

META Q4 2022 Results

META Financial Highlights (Company Quarterly Reports)

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Meta Platforms, Inc. reported revenues of $32.2 billion, which is a decrease of 4.5% compared to the same period last year. The decrease was attributed mainly to weak advertising demand due to the uncertain macroeconomic landscape. Despite this decrease, the company did not lift its foot off the gas pedal when it comes to R&D expenses, which amounted to $9.8 billion, or 30% of revenues during the quarter. Further to this expense, Meta also recorded a $4.2 billion restructuring charge as a result of several initiatives taken by management. These initiatives include its facilities consolidation strategy to sublease, the decision to early terminate or abandon several office buildings under operating leases, and the layoff of approximately 11,000 employees. Although the restructuring charges are quite heavy, this will help the company with its pursuit for greater efficiency.

As a result of higher operating expenses, Meta Platforms' operating income decreased to $6.4 billion compared to $12.6 billion during the same period last year. Nonetheless, META still recorded a healthy net income of $4.7 billion. Free cash flow for the period stood at $5.5 billion, which combined with cash was used to cover shareholder returns totaling $6.9 billion. As such, cash and cash equivalents decreased to $40.7 billion.

Segment Results

Family Apps Segment Financial Highlights (Company Quarterly Reports)

During the fourth quarter, the Family of Apps segment remained the stronghold of the company, recording $31.4 billion in revenues and $10.7 billion in operating income. Revenue and operating income both saw a decrease, driven mainly by weak advertising demand and a substantial restructuring charge of $3.8 billion for the quarter.

Reality Labs Segment Financial Highlights (Company Quarterly Reports)

The META Reality Labs segment continued to be a dent in the company's financials, reporting a decrease in revenue of 17% to $727 million for the period due to lower revenues from Quest 2. The operating loss was substantial and amounted to $4.3 billion, primarily due to employee-related costs and restructuring-related expenses. Important to note that Reality Labs encompasses investments in three major areas of interest for META. These are: Augmented Reality, which according to management is the biggest area; Virtual Reality, which is starting to ramp up with multiple product lines; And finally, the Metaverse software program.

Management mentioned during the call that it expects Reality Labs losses to increase during 2023 and that they will continue to invest heavily in this area. Investors should understand here that Meta Platforms sees these opportunities as long-term investments, with funds going towards future computing platforms, glasses, headsets, and the software to run them. It is true that the Reality Labs segment will continue to depress the company's bottom line, but the rewards in the long term could be quite significant.

Shareholder Returns

META Shareholder Returns (Company Quarterly Reports)

During the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms' management repurchased $6.9 billion in common stock. With these repurchases, the remaining amount available for share repurchases stood at $10.9 billion. Nonetheless, management announced a $40 billion increase in its share repurchase program, which now gives the company firepower to the tune of $50 billion. Note that with the current market capitalization of the company, management could redeem over 10% of the company's shares from the market.

Guidance

Meta Platforms' management provided positive guidance for 2023, forecasting expenses to be substantially lower than previously expected. Management now expects its 2023 expenses to be between $89 billion and $95 billion, meaning a decrease of $5 billion from what was previously expected. Furthermore, management expects to record about $1 billion in restructuring charges during 2023; this could mean that the worst is over as far as restructuring charges go.

Finally, management expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $30 to 33 billion, which would be largely in line with the $31 billion spent in capital expenditure during 2022. This is due to lower data center construction spend in 2023, as META will shift to a new data center architecture, which is more cost-efficient.

Bottom Line

I continue to maintain my positive outlook on Meta Platforms, Inc., as I believe it presents a compelling long-term investment opportunity. The company has robust fundamentals with a dominant presence in the global digital advertising market. Even though the company is experiencing substantial losses in its pursuit of long-term opportunities, these investments are strategic and can position META for future growth in the artificial intelligence and metaverse market.

There is, of course, the risk that these investments will not materialize. However, if we look at the combined $2 trillion opportunity in the artificial intelligence and metaverse markets, I believe these investments are well-founded. Finally, it should be mentioned that Meta Platforms' management will continue looking for ways to become more profitable and return value to shareholders. This is evident by the increase in the share repurchase program by $40 billion.