The Fed Pivot Will Likely Be Too Late

Feb. 02, 2023 11:33 AM ETAMX:CA, AMXEF, EREPF, GLD, NFG:CA, NFGC, VGCX:CA, VITFF, ZON:CA
Ron Struthers profile picture
Ron Struthers
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Gold open interest is still low.
  • I believe the US consumer is toast.
  • The Everything Bubble.
  • Top 3 gold exploration discoveries in Canada.
  • Sell Tesla with +50% profits.

The Fed - Federal Reserve - Central Bank

Douglas Rissing

Investment Thesis

The US economy is sliding towards recession and I believe the Fed will wait too long to lower rates and rescue the economy. I expect the bear market will fall further after the Fed pivot like in

Gold

barcharts.com

Gold open interest

statista

S&P500

bigcharts.com

retail sales

Federal Reserves

savings rate

Fed

P/E ratio

statista

Prperty map

Amex Exploration

stock chart

stockwatch.com

property

New Found Gold

chart

stockwatch.com

Raven

Victoria Gold

Map

Zonte Metals

map

Zonte Metals

chart

stockwatch.com

chart

stockwatch.com

This article was written by

Ron Struthers profile picture
Ron Struthers
2.4K Followers
I retired at an early age from IBM, as a System, Business and Inventory analyst and began investing over 40 years ago. I began the Struthers' Resource/Tech Stock Report just over 27 years ago by popular demand from colleagues. I started writing on Seeking Alpha about 5 years ago. Successful investing is a marathon, not a sprint. I believe in a well diversified portfolio in different sectors and diversify within those sectors. I look for value, trends and under known/owned stocks. Technical analysis is key to establish buy and sell levels. I have been able to constantly out perform benchmarks with my approach,

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD, AMX:CA, NFG:CA, VGCX:CA, ZON:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.