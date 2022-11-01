Robert Way

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is a name that I have been following but not yet covered in detail. I did mention the company in some past roundtable articles on Seeking Alpha, but my coverage on the name has been limited and that is not necessarily a good thing. The past years have been tough for the aerospace and defense industry underperforming the market over a three-year period. Honeywell, however, was one of the better performers in that environment delivering a 16.4% but still underperforming the broader markets.

Interestingly, over a one-year timeframe Honeywell’s share price appreciation of less than a percent outperforms the 9.4% market loss but the name ranks amongst the weaker performers in the aerospace industry. So, it's extremely interesting to look at the company’s full-year 2022 results and the guidance for 2023.

Honeywell Delivers On Guidance

According to Seeking Alpha, Honey reported the following:

Honeywell press release: Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.52 beats by $0.01.

Revenue of $9.19B (+6.1% Y/Y) misses by $70M.

I’d say that is nothing to get too excited or worried about. In fact, at this point there is more interest for the full year results as well as the 2023 guidance.

Honeywell

Throughout the year we saw the guidance change every quarter. In the first quarter, Honeywell guided for a lower share implying increased share repurchase activity or softness in share prices allowing for more share to be repurchases. In the second quarter, the company guided for higher sales and higher margins and in the third quarter, the company narrowed the guided sales range, increased the segment margin and guided for lower share count.

Looking at what the company delivered, we see the numbers fall nicely into the guided ranges. Compared to the initial guidance, sales ended up at the lower range while margins exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was up 9% compared to 2021, that was not solely driven by operational performance as a 2.4% reduction in share count supported part of the 9% increase adjusted earnings per share. Out of the 70 cents expansion in adjusted earnings per share, 22 cents came from repurchase activity.

Mixed Results In Honeywell’s Business

Honeywell

When you think about Honeywell, you most likely think about commercial aviation. However, the company also has other segments that generate significant revenues such as building technologies, materials and safety and production. Aerospace represents just a third of the business. So, you could say that the company is diversified well. Year-over-year, sales grew only 3% for 2022 and that can be partially attributed to some segments that did well during the pandemic not doing as well in 2022 and vice versa. So, any strength that you might be expecting from aerospace could be offset in other areas that previously showed strength. That's just the way a diversified business rolls.

This actually already becomes clear when we just look into the aerospace segment. Sales were up 7%, but for commercial aviation that growth rate was more than 20% and this was offset by a 10% decline in defense sales. So, for commercial aviation Honeywell is benefiting from higher build rates and higher flight activity driving both the original equipment side of the business as well as after market solutions. During the pandemic, initially defense supply chain were isolated rather well from any pressures but at this time we see that defense companies are seeing significant pressures on the supply chain for their defense solutions and for Honeywell that has translated into a 10% decline in sales in the defense segment. Margins were down 40 basis points driven by less appealing sales mix as well as inflationary pressures.

The Building Technologies business was up 8% with strong margin expansion of 160 bps to 24%. That's not quite surprising in my way of thinking. The way I see it, with more people returning to offices which has been happening for a while now investments into the office buildings also are coming back. Furthermore, with more attention for energy consumption due to high energy prices and more eye for sustainability, investment in building technologies makes even more sense. Due to chip shortages, the full potential of the business is not rendered so there should be more to come.

Honeywell’s materials business also performed well with 70 bps increase coupled to 7% sales expansion despite loss of sales to Russia. The primary end market of the PMT business is the petrochemical and specialty chemicals industry. With society opening up more and more globally, energy consumption is going up as well so it's not odd that we see sales for materials improve. Especially demand for its fluorine product, which can be used for propellants, refrigerants, foam blowing materials and others, is strong.

With three segments discussed, it seems that apart from the defense aerospace business there was solid sales and margin expansion. From a sales perspective, the safety and productivity solutions business was the negative outlier with 12% lower revenues. That, however, should not come as a surprise. For safety solutions you can think about N95 face masks but also gloves, and luckily with COVID being less of a problem, the world requires less of those materials. Similarly, during the pandemic online sales boomed and investments were pulled forward and boosted the warehousing solutions for Honeywell and while e-commerce is a growth field those investments are now tapering somewhat and that's visible in the 21% decline in sales. However, while sales declined margins expanded significantly leading to higher profits for the segment either way.

So, Honeywell’s business segments saw some scatter in sales performance but its margins were up in all segments translating to 6.6% increase in segment profits. Overall, we see some volume limitations due to supply chain issues putting a damper on sales growth but the margin expansion despite inflationary cost. Year-over-year, reposition costs grow from $636 million to $942 driven by supply chain disruptions introducing labor inefficiencies tapering the operating profit growth to 3.7% with margins by 10 basis points.

Free Cash Flow Pressure Hurts Honeywell Stock

Honeywell

As I am writing this report, shares of Honeywell are down 3.5% and that's not a major surprise. Honeywell guided for sales to be up driven by strong demand and supply chain constraints easing which also should result in stronger segment margins on better labor efficiencies and better amortization. What's hurting Honeywell in particular is the free cash flow guide which comes in at $3.9 billion to $4.3 billion. This is lower than the $4.9 billion reported in 2022. So, while sales will improve as will margins, the free cash flow will be significantly lower.

Honeywell

The reason for the decline in free cash flow is not an operational issue. Honeywell reached a buyout agreement regarding the asbestos issues at NARCO and that already pressured its fourth quarter GAAP earnings, but the bigger pressure which will be $1.3 billion in 2023 on cash level is what brought down the free cash flow guide and subsequently the stock price.

Honeywell Stock: Continued Return To Investors

Data by YCharts

While the free cash flow guide is down, I'm not too worried about Honeywell as an investment. The company’s businesses are either in growth or recovery mode (defense) and the company also is returning value to shareholders. By the end of Q3 2022, the company had $7.45 billion in cash and cash equivalents. So, the company should be able to continue the trajectory of shareholder returns.

The quarterly dividend is $1.03 or around 2%. Not impressive if you're looking for dividends, but the buyback yield adds another 2.54% bringing the total yield to around 4.5%, which is nice for a business that's diversified and is active in segments that should enjoy growth that are a combination of near-term and long-term growth.

Conclusion: Buy Honeywell Shares On Any Weakness

At roughly $200 per share, psychologically Honeywell might look somewhat pricey and today’s price movement might not be entirely satisfying. However, I do believe that the underlying business performance will be strong in 2023 and Honeywell will continue returning value to shareholders now and in the future. As a result, I do believe that shares of Honeywell are a buy on share price weakness. At least, if you're interested in owning a 4.5% total yield name with growth drivers organized in strong segments.