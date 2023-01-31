My Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For February 2023

Feb. 02, 2023 11:41 AM ETCDW, CI, DPZ, FMC, LOW, MA, MKTX, ROL, SCHW, SHW, SPY, SSNC, SWKS, TSCO, V, VIG, ZTS
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.22K Followers

Summary

  • I present my top 15 high-growth dividend stocks to consider during the month of February.
  • The watchlist posted a gain of 9.44% in January and starts the new year on a positive note.
  • Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is outperforming VIG by 5.82% and SPY by 7.44% on an annualized basis.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Quality Stocks

The sour returns from 2022 are behind us and 2023 kicks off on a brighter note. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) returned 6.29% in January, Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) posted

Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks for February 2023

Created by Author

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.22K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDW, CI, DPZ, LOW, MA, ROL, SCHW, SHW, SWKS, TSCO, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.