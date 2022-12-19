Kira-Yan

Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) skeptics may be right about the company's struggles, but the sharp stock decline has been significantly out of proportion to the problems faced by the social media giant. I am aware of the company's challenges, including shifting user habits, changing privacy landscape, public relations setbacks, and concerns over the company's capital allocation policy. However, in terms of revenue, the impact was limited, as Meta recorded a small decline in revenue in 2022 (primarily due to currency headwinds), with no significant decline in the number of users on its platforms.

At this point, I believe the downside risk to Meta Platforms, Inc. stock is relatively limited. However, given the recent share price momentum, I believe that the chance of above-average returns for META stock has also closed.

Seeking Alpha

Core Revenue Remains Solid

Meta Platforms, Inc. reported its first-ever revenue decline in Q2 2022 (and again in Q3 and Q4), inciting a barrage of negative commentary and media reports finding an easy headline to sell.

Author's estimates based on company filings

These articles attributed the revenue decline to the deterioration of user engagement and the shifting privacy landscape, namely Apple's (AAPL) App Tracking Transparency "ATT" initiatives, limiting the data shared with digital ad companies. The article below from VOX articulated the public's fears and negative sentiment surrounding META.

The company is still recovering from a major hit to its ads business after Apple launched the App Tracking Transparency tool to iPhones that limited Meta's ability to target ads […] This year, Facebook also reported its first ever decline in global users in the final quarter of 2021 as it faces increasing competition from TikTok. VOX, December 2022

These reports, such as the one above, exacerbate the magnitude of privacy issues, painting a bleak picture of a downward spiral stemming from a fundamental shift in market position mirrored in a decline in GAAP revenue.

The truth is that macroeconomic factors and currency volatility are the primary contributors to the revenue decline, not declining user engagement or APPL's ATT. After adjusting for currency changes, total revenue increased each quarter in 2022, as shown in the graph below.

Author's estimates based on company filings

Apple's App Tracking Transparency Initiatives

From an operational perspective, Meta Platforms, Inc. still has an advantage from the mass of data it collects from its users and the data it already had collected before implementing the ATT framework. Thus, the platform remains valuable to advertisers, not only because of the high amount of time spent there, but also due to the accuracy of its behavioral algorithms (which allow targeted ads for individuals most likely to make a purchase.)

We can argue all day over what Meta Platforms, Inc. would be if Apple hadn't changed its privacy framework on its devices, its total addressable market, or growth rates. Nonetheless, at this point, Meta Platforms, Inc. has already lost its growth premium, and quantifying the impact of macroeconomic dynamics on META's YoY GAAP revenue change is more insightful.

The primary theme in 2022 was an increase in the total number of ads served, driven by demand from the Asia-Pacific region, offset by a decline in average selling price due to a change in payor mix and pricing discounts. During the latest earnings call, management cited consumer taste shift towards less profitable short-video media outlets, such as Reels.

In the U.S. and Canada, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s 2022 GAAP revenue declined 1.8% to $54.6 billion, down from $55.6 billion in 2021, which is understandable, given the above-mentioned dynamics, primarily driven by current market conditions. In Asia, Latin America, and North Africa, whose revenue represents nearly 40% of Meta's sales, growth brushed both currency headwinds and privacy dynamics, delivering a 9% YoY revenue increase. Operations weren't as good in Europe, where revenue declined 11.4%. This was driven by multiple factors, including the Russia/Ukraine war, currency headwinds, and lower engagement - perhaps due to the loss of engagement in Ukraine. It represents 5% of Europe's population, which brings us to the next point.

User Engagement Remains High

While the likes of VOX are discussing lower engagement numbers, Think Tanks are debating social app addiction and the relationship between hours spent on social media on health and well-being. This contradiction gives the first hint that the allegations of lower engagement are out of proportion.

Facebook training videos and internal memos show another reason for the change-the company's growing concern about a decline in user engagement. WSJ report, September 2021.

Revenue remains solid, and growth in Asia, Africa, and Latin America is brushing any impact felt in mature markets, signaling that META's family of social apps remains an attractive platform for users and advertisers. Finally, the daily active user numbers are strong. Let's look at Facebook, META's largest app.

Meta

The only region to witness a drop in daily active users was Europe. Millions of war-distressed individuals in Ukraine are less active than before, for obvious reasons.

Meta

Capital Allocation

The primary concern over Meta Platforms, Inc. is investors' confidence in CEO Mark Zuckerberg's capital allocation decisions. The company spent more on share buybacks in 2021, when shares traded above $300, than it did when shares fell below $100. Nonetheless, management now seems more committed to returning capital to shareholders than before the pandemic. In Q4, META spent $6.9 billion on share repurchases, bringing the total to $28 billion. The Board has authorized $40 billion of share buybacks in 2023, $10 billion below what META spent on the program in 2021, but about $10 billion above that of 2022 levels.

Data by YCharts

What is interesting is the issuance of long-term interest-bearing debt for the first time since the retirement of the debt balance in 2013. For the first time, META is paying interest. Part of the debt issuance is to fund the share repurchases as equity capital becomes expensive relative to debt, despite rising interest rates. This is a welcome move by management, as it shows a commitment to return capital to shareholders. We also see the same dynamics happening in other tech companies, such as Apple and Microsoft (MSFT), albeit at much higher valuations. This new capital allocation strategy could definitely boost company shares, as it did for AAPL and MSFT.

I don't believe the 20% post-market rally is sustainable, given the uncertainties lingering over the CEO's Metaverse plans under the Reality Labs brand, which reported $4.7 billion of losses in Q4. I believe that the much-touted moonshot initiatives have attracted a speculative investor base, which likely will create stock volatility. Meta Platforms, Inc. shares are not as cheap as they were a few weeks ago, but I believe that there is a moderate capital appreciation opportunity as the company provides more clarity over its capital spending plans.

The Q4 results were below consensus. However, adjusting for restructuring and one-time items, including severance packages for employees recently made redundant, EPS would have been higher by $1.5 per share (based on 2,670,454,545 shares outstanding), reaching $3.2 per share, well above the consensus of $2.24 per share.

Seeking Alpha

Summary

Meta Platforms, Inc. skeptics may be right about the challenges facing the social media giant, from rising competition from Chinese players with better behavioral algorithms developed by unrestricted massive surveillance operation of users in countries with weak privacy regulations, giving them an advantage over American companies. Another challenge stems from changing privacy landscape, namely Apple's ATT framework implemented in April 2021, impacting the YoY comparison in 2022. These challenges are attractive feeds for mainstream media trying to sell headlines.

Looking deeper into Meta Platforms, Inc.'s financials, the core business remains solid. Asia, Latin America, and Africa, representing 40% of revenue, are brushing aside all these challenges, including macroeconomic issues related to the rising U.S. dollar. Europe is the only region with lower engagement compared to last year. However, one needs to consider the impact of the war in Ukraine. I believe there is an opportunity to tactically buy Meta Platforms, Inc. shares, but perhaps avoid buying into the recent rally.