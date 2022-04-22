Cindy Ord

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is the market leader in music streaming and has over 100 million songs available on its platform. The company has recently reported what look to be relatively "poor" financials as it missed both revenue and earnings estimates for Q4,22. However, its revenue did still report growth year over year as did its monthly active users. In addition, the company is aggressively investing into acquisitions and platform improvements with the goal to boost both its revenue and profitability long term. In this post I'm going to break down its recent financials, a few interesting insights and reveal my valuation model for the stock, let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Fourth Quarter Financials

Spotify reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Its revenue was €3.16 billion ($3.45B) which increased by 17.5% year over year but missed analyst expectations by €30 million. A positive is this revenue was actually assisted by a 600bps currency tailwind. Many U.S based companies (which report in dollars) are actually having their international revenue impacted by a negative currency headwind related to a rising dollar and sell off in the Euro (see my other posts). However, Spotify is actually benefiting from this dynamic as its U.S users, which make up 28% of premium subscriptions actually add a net benefit due to the exchange rate dynamics. The company has also reported strong premium revenue growth of 18% year over year to €2.717 billion.

Premium Revenue (Q4,22 report)

Its Premium revenue growth was driven by a solid 14% year over year increase in premium subscribers which rose to 205 million. This was driven by strength across all regions with Latin America leading.

Solid Growth in Users

Moving back to overall User growth Spotify reported 489 million monthly active users [MAUs] , this beat management guidance by 10 million users. This was driven by strong growth in emerging markets led by successful marketing campaigns in India and Indonesia. Given India has a the second largest population in the world at ~1.4 billion people, the potential for Spotify to grow in the region is huge. Of course the majority of people in India are not in a high wealth income bracket, but its middle class is growing. In addition, Spotify is a cost effective product in all regions relatively. I researched Spotify's India based pricing and discovered its costs around ₹119 or $1/month. This may not seem like much (and it isn't) but given the size of India's population and growing middle class, the potential is still huge.

Spotify also highlighted an all time high in Gen Z listeners with 33 million added during Q4,23, bringing the total to 83 million. I believe this is a positive sign as it means these users can effectively grow with the platform as Spotify has captured their share of mind early.

Monthly Active Users (Q4,22 report)

Viral Marketing Campaigns

The top line growth was further driven by solid results from a Q4 promotional campaign, "Spotify Wrapped" which increased user engagement by 30% year over year across 111 markets. Spotify Wrapped is a viral marketing campaign which informs users of which songs and music styles they have been listening to throughout the year. Users then often choose to share this information via social media (instagram stories/facebook) which results in increased coverage. Given word of mouth is still one of the key drivers of purchasing decisions, this is immensely powerful. I believe Spotify can also enhance this feature in future years by cutting a deal with social media platforms and music companies.

Spotify Wrapped with Story Share example (Engadget)

Upon testing the feature myself I noticed that when a "Spotify Wrapped" is shared on Instagram stories, the music doesn't play. The same thing happens with a normal "story" share of Spotify music onto social media, it's completely silent with just an album image cover. I believe this is because of music licensing rights and integration with the social media apps. If Spotify can solve this, it should immensely boost brand presence via free viral market and drive down customer acquisition costs. In theory this should be simple to setup as Instagram offers rights to the first 15 seconds of music for its story post format, it is just whether Spotify's management decides to pursue this. It may seem small but for someone who has a background running a digital marketing agency, I understand the true potential of harnessing the power of social media to drive real revenue growth.

Multi Pricing Plans

Spotify also reported growth in the popularity of its "multi user plans". The Spotify "Family Plan" was announced many years ago and offers up to 6 users for just $15.99/month in the U.S or £16.99/month in the U.K. Announcing this multi user plan was a great strategy in my eyes as it helps to create a cost effective plan which should help avoid subscriber churn. I believe its multi user plans are now more important than ever as during "recessionary" times consumers often look to cut costs in a variety of places, I believe Spotify may be able to avoid the chopping block due to its cost effective plan. For example, Spotify's family plan costs ~$15.99/month and if this is split between six users thats just $2.70 approximately per user.

Spotify Family Plan (Spotify)

The multi user plans also help to avoid password sharing under the radar. Other subscription providers such as Netflix have recently announced plans cracking down on password sharing, as they aim to bolster revenue by any means necessary. Now you may be thinking couldn't users just join together and purchase a family plan, which will ultimately make the company lose revenue? Not exactly, in my personal experience I have seen Spotify execute "address verification" which makes this extremely difficult.

Spotify also reported steady growth in its ad supported revenue which increased by 14% year over year to €449 million. This was positive overall given we are currently seeing a cyclical downturn in the advertising market due to the recessionary environment. In addition, this also offers customers more choice in terms of payment options. Thus there really should be no reason why a customer cancels, as the ad supported model is effectively free. I also know from my studies of other streaming companies, that an ad supported model is preferred in certain regions such as Latin America, due to cultural preferences. It my studies, this generally referred to video streaming but I see no reason why this preference shouldn't translate to music.

Ad supported revenue was also helped by the continued growth in Podcasts, which reported a revenue increase of 30% year over year. According to one study, the global Podcast market is forecast to grow at a 30.65% compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] and reach a value of $98.78 billion by 2030. Spotify announced a licensing deal for the Joe Rogan Podcast in 2020, which was allegedly worth ~$200 million. This may seem like a hefty price tag but the Joe Rogan Experience is the number one podcast in the world by listening figures according to Spotify and other chart data sources. This is despite the podcast previously being at the forefront of controversy in the news regarding content guidelines discussing health etc. Spotify also has the ideal infrastructure in place for podcast creators having previously purchased podcast network Gimlet and Anchor for ~€300 million. In my personal experience Anchor is one the most easy to use platforms available for publishing a podcast to all major podcast platforms from Spotify to Google Podcasts. I personally use this for my own Podcast (Motivation 2 Invest) and have found its user interface to be exceptional. Spotify estimates podcast gross margins of 40% to 50% within the next five years, which would make them higher than its music only gross margin of between 30%-35%.

Podcast Charts US Joe Rogan (Spotify)

Moving forward Spotify plans to build out its audio book business and announced its platform has over 300,000 titles, which are being listened to by close to 500 million listeners. In 2022, Spotify announced it had closed its acquisition of Findaway an audio book development and distribution platform for ~€117 million. I was initially skeptical about Spotify's large push into audio books given the company would be effectively competing with Audible owned by Amazon. However, Spotify's CEO has stated in prior earnings calls that its is expecting "above 40% margin" long term for audio books, which would make them more profitable than music, on a gross margin basis. In addition, I cannot ignore that the audiobook industry is forecast to grow at a 26.5% compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] and reach a value of $33.5 billion by 2030.

Video Opportunity

Another unique insight I discovered with Spotify a few quarters back was that the company had enabled video uploads for certain users on its platform. As I run a large podcast, I was given access to the beta program and was able to upload "video podcasts". This may not seem like a big deal, and the market hasn't really taken notice, but I have given my knowledge of digital marketing platform growth trends (former agency owner). By enabling video Spotify could effectively compete with Youtube, which has approximately 2.1 billion monthly active users. In addition, it could compete with platforms such as Instagram and rapidly growing social media platforms such as TikTok which has over 1 billion monthly active users. Management hasn't alluded to whether this is part of its strategy, but I personally see a major opportunity now the video technology is becoming more feasible.

Margins, Guidance and Balance Sheet

Back to the financials Spotify reported a Gross Margin of 25.3%, which declined by 118 bps year over year. This decline mainly driven by product and podcast content investments.

Gross Margin (Spotify)

Its Operating expenses increased by an eye watering 44% year over year which was mainly driven by headcount growth and a greater number of advertising expenses. Management insisted that 2022 was an "investment year" as it bolstered up its number of acquisitions such as Kinzen for online community protection, Podsights and many more.

Operating Expenses (Q4,22 report)

Spotify reported a negative €231 million operating loss, which was substantially worse than the prior years negative $7 million. Its earnings per share [EPS] of negative $1.52, which missed analyst estimates by negative $0.13. These results were driven by the aforementioned operating expenses, which were driven mainly by investments, hiring in strategic acquisition related areas etc.

For 2023, Spotify's management announced in its earnings call that they will "no longer be giving full year guidance", which isn't immensely helpful for investors. However, the company did give guidance for Q1,23 where they are expecting growth in both users (+11 million) and premium subscribers (+2 million). In addition, to revenue of €3.1 billion, which would be an increase of 16.5% year over year. The business is also expecting operating losses to improve slightly sequentially to negative €194 million (€37 million euro improvement). Margins do have along way to go but severance related charges are also expected to increase expenses by an extra €35-45 million. Management has forecast its operating loss will show a "material improvement" in 2023 versus 2022.

Outlook (Q4,22 report)

Spotify has a solid balance sheet with €2.483 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In addition the company reported debt of ~€1.128 billion in the form of exchangeable notes.

Valuation Model

In order to value Spotify I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow model. I have forecast 16% revenue growth for next year, which is based upon an extrapolation of the 16.5% guidance by management for Q1,22 but at a more conservative 16% level, due to the high competition and macroeconomic environment I will discuss in the "Risks" section. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast 17% revenue growth per year, which I expect to be driven by the improvement in economic conditions aswell as secular growth in podcasts and audio books.

Spotify stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

In an attempt to increase the accuracy of the valuation model I have capitalized R&D expenses which has lifted net income. I have forecast a pre tax operating margin of 18% over the next 10 years. This may seem optimistic but if we assume Spotify can initially get back to its break even (0.99% operating margin) level reported in 2021, then that is a positive start. After-which the company should benefit from operating leverage as Spotify effectively operates a software application with scalability built in. Given the average operating margin for a software company is 23%, this is not unbelievable for Spotify to operate at an 18% margin in a decade. I also see room for price increases as I personally don't believe the western consumer is immensely price sensitive between a $15.99/month platform and a $18.99/month offering. Netflix has proven recently it can increase its prices even during tough economic times. They do operate a different business in video streaming, but also face heavy competition (to an even greater extent). In addition, as Spotify continues to invest into audio books and podcasts its margins are expected to be greater than its core music business, as outlined previously.

Spotify stock valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors I get a fair value of €173.50/share ($186/share), the stock is trading at €103/share ($115/share) at the time of writing and thus is over 40% undervalued according to many forecasts and model calculations. For U.S investors

As an extra datapoint Spotify is trading at a Price to Sales [P/S] ratio = 1.97, which is ~51% cheaper than its 5 year average.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Competition

There is limited up to date data on the market share Spotify has, but estimates from 2022, calculate approximately 30.5% making Spotify the leader in the music streaming market. However, the company is facing fierce competition from well capitalized players such as Amazon music which has 13.3% share and Apple Music has a 13.7% stake. I believe Amazon's distribution channel through its bundling with Prime is a threat. As is Apples bundling with the IPhone. However, I do believe Spotify has a first mover advantage and its platform is "sticky" with users. An interesting insight I recognised is that when an avid music lover creates their own bespoke playlist, they are unlikely to switch platforms on a whim (in my opinion). Either way Spotify's continuous user growth speaks for itself.

Final Thoughts

Spotify has continued to grow its revenue despite a tough macroeconomic climate which has impacted its advertising business and likely slowed down subscriber growth. I believe the market is overlooking the strong user growth on its platform and the potential growth into higher margin categories such as audio books. In addition, the platform has "optionality" baked into the stock with new features such as video and even its live audio chat rooms, which I didn't discuss in this post. In my valuation model, I didn't take into account these new features as I deem them to be a potential cherry on-top of a market leader. My personal valuation style is based upon conservative estimates and in this case I find the stock to be undervalued intrinsically and thus it could be a great long term investment.