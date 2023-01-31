SL Green: Grab A Near 8% Monthly Yield

Feb. 02, 2023 12:19 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), SLG.PI2 Comments
Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.98K Followers

Summary

  • SL Green's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings saw revenue beat consensus estimates as leasing demand remained healthy.
  • Whilst the REIT's FFO slightly underperformed, it now more comprehensively covers the reduced dividend.
  • The Series I preferreds offer an alternative and safer security for exposure to the Manhattan office portfolio.

Night city scene of tall downtown skyscrapers in metropolis. High rise buildings with colour illuminated spires on tops. Manhattan, New York City, USA

21AERIALS/iStock via Getty Images

SL Green's (NYSE:SLG) first earnings call after its dividend cut was somewhat somber. The Manhattan office REIT reported its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings after the market close last week Wednesday to close out a

Chart
Data by YCharts

SL Green Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Tenant Diversification

SL Green

SL Green Realty 6.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock

QuantumOnline

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.98K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.