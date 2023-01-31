21AERIALS/iStock via Getty Images

SL Green's (NYSE:SLG) first earnings call after its dividend cut was somewhat somber. The Manhattan office REIT reported its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings after the market close last week Wednesday to close out a year-to-date rally that saw its commons move up by 21%. This came as the December monthly dividend payout was rightsized with a 13% cut to $0.2708 per share for a forward annualized yield that now stands at 7.9%. It was somewhat clear a cut was coming on the back of pressure exerted by variable debt on the REIT's balance sheet. SL Green had to embark on expensive transactions, mainly interest rate caps and swaps, to increase the proportion of total debt hedged.

Data by YCharts

The commons are now well underway with the strongest rally in more than a year as market optimism over rapidly falling inflation, peak Fed fund rates, and a stronger-than-expected economy filters through to companies that have seen significant valuation compression since early 2022.

Healthy Leasing Demand As Revenue Beats But FFO Underperforms

SL Green reported revenue of $224.87 million, a 15.6% increase from its year-ago quarter and a beat of $30.13 million on consensus estimates. The REIT signed 33 leases covering 196,421 square feet during the quarter with a mark-to-market that was around 4.7% lower during the quarter over the previously fully escalated rents.

The REIT updated shareholders on One Madison Avenue (OMA) post-period end as the development nears completion in November 2023. SL Green signed a 15-year lease with an alternative investment platform called 777 Partners that will cover 18,476 square feet on the entire 27th floor of OMA. Overall, the REIT signed leases totaling 343,186 square feet during the early weeks of 2023, highlighting the still healthy level of demand for high-quality Manhattan office space. The leased occupancy of OMA now stands at 56.6% with around nine months left until it's completed.

SL Green

This has placed tenant diversification into view. Whilst there is a strong exposure to Financial Services with around 43% of annualized contracted cash rent from the industry, legal, technology, advertising, media, and information form significant parts of rental revenue to help diversify away any industry-specific recession and work-from-home risk.

Same-store office occupancy stood at 91.2% as of the end of the quarter, a 90 basis point decrease from 92.1% from the prior third quarter. This came as net operating income grew to reach $107 million, with subsequent FFO attributable to common shareholders at $100.04 million. Fourth quarter FFO per share was $1.47, a $0.01 underperformance versus consensus for $1.48 and was also a decline of around 3.29% from $1.52 in the year-ago comp.

FFO, which defines cash flows from operations before capex, was higher than the current 3-monthly aggregate of their monthly dividend at $0.8124. This provides more headroom for management to maintain development plans without putting their reduced payout at risk. Hence, with just $1.1 billion of its total combined debt being floating rate as at the end of the quarter and against what's expected to just be two further 25 basis point hikes, we should see some angst around FFO start to decline.

The Series I Preferreds Offer Relative Safety

SL Green's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:SLG.PI) offers an alternative way to gain exposure to the REIT's office portfolio. Whilst they don't come with the monthly distribution profile of the commons, their annual coupon of $1.63 has a healthy 7.2% yield-on-cost. There are a few things to like here. Firstly, the preferreds are currently trading at $22.86, a 9.36% discount on their redemption value. Hence, prospective buyers would be getting a near double-digit margin of safety.

QuantumOnline

Secondly, they are trading more than five years past their call date of August 10, 2017. Against the recent commons dividend cut, rising Fed fund rates, and expensive hedges, it's highly unlikely that SL Green will have the balance sheet flexibility to redeem the Series I preferreds. These have a total market value of $200 million and a comparatively low 6.5% coupon rate against existing refinancing options.

Finally, with the preferreds ranking higher than the commons on the dividend totem pole and with the Series I including a cumulative clause, the coupon payments seem assured even against any unexpected shocks this year. SL Green has just one publicly traded preferred series and it's unlikely that any lagging economic indicators or the working-from-home trend will have the disruptive extent to see this suspended. Hence, these form a good option for a preferreds focused investor.

SL Green remains a fundamentally sound REIT facing transitory disruption from rising interest rates being overlayed with the market fears over the work-from-home trend. Whilst this will continue to pose a level of uncertainty, current leasing demand continues to be healthy and the dividend reset provides a good base for SL Green to rebuild shareholder confidence following a near year-long decline of its commons. Bears would of course point to the prospect of future dividend cuts especially if the US slips into a recession with a subsequent collapse in demand for Manhattan office space. However, the IMF is now stating that the US is actually set for growth of around 1.4% in 2023. The much talked about soft landing looks ever more likely and the direct implication for SL Green might be the difference between another cut this year. I continue to hold the commons and have no plans to add to my position in the near term.