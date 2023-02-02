AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 11:20 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.84K Followers

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Coleman - Vice President of Investor Relations, and Treasurer

Dave Zapico - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Burke - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Brett Linzey - Mizuho

Scott Graham - Loop Capital Markets

Will Jellison - D.A. Davidson

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joe Giordano - Cowen

Rob Mason - Robert W. Baird

Steve Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the AMETEK’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Coleman, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin Coleman

Thank you, Rocco. Good morning and thank you for joining us for AMETEK’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. With me today are Dave Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to change based on various risk factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. A detailed discussion of the risk and uncertainties that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the SEC. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Any references made on this call to 2021 or 2022 results or 2023 guidance will be on an adjusted basis, excluding after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization.

Reconciliations

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.