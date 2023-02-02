SLM Corporation (SLM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 11:21 AM ETSLM Corporation (SLM), SLMBP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.84K Followers

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Bronaugh - VP, IR

Jonathan Witter - CEO

Steve McGarry - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Mark DeVries - Barclays

Michael Kaye - Wells Fargo Securities

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

John Hecht - Jefferies

Jeffrey Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Arren Cyganovich - Citi

Giuliano Bologna - Compass Point

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the 2022 Fourth Quarter Sallie Mae Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Melissa Bronaugh, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Melissa Bronaugh

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning and welcome to Sallie Mae's fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. It is my pleasure to be here today with Jon Whitter, our CEO; and Steve McGarry, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company’s Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. For Sallie Mae, these factors include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operation, financial conditions and/or cash flows.

During this conference call, we will refer to non-GAAP measures, we call our core earnings. A description of core earnings, a full reconciliation to GAAP measures and our GAAP results can be found in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.