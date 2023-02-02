Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 11:27 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), BDXB
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francesca DeMartino – Senior Vice President and Head-Investor Relations

Tom Polen – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Chris DelOrefice – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dave Hickey – President-Life Sciences Segment

Mike Garrison – President-Medical Segment

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar – Evercore ISI

Matt Taylor – Jefferies

Larry Biegelsen – Wells Fargo

Robbie Marcus – JPMorgan

Matt Miksic – Barclays

Rick Wise – Stifel

Hello, and welcome to BD's First Fiscal Quarter of 2023 Earnings Call. At the request of BD, today's call is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be made available on BD's Investor Relations website on bd.com. The call is also being made available by phone at (800) 695-0395 for domestic calls and area code +1 (402) 220-1388 for international calls. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to BD.

Francesca DeMartino

Good morning, and welcome to BD's earnings call. I'm Francesca DeMartino, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. On behalf of the BD team, thank you for joining us. This call is being made available via audio webcast at bd.com.

Earlier this morning, BD released its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. We also posted an earnings presentation that provides additional details on our performance. The press release and presentation can be accessed on the IR website at investors.bd.com. Leading today's call are Tom Polen, BD's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Chris DelOrefice, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Tom will provide highlights of our performance and the continued execution of our BD 2025 Strategy. Chris will then provide additional details on our Q1 financial performance and our updated guidance for fiscal

