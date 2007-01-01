It has been less than two months since I laid out my investment thesis for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and the company has already returned nearly 20%, or nearly 3 times the broader equity market over the same period.
Following this price action, LYB has now moved much closer to its long-term trend line between EBITDA margins and Price-to-Book multiples (see below). The P/B of 2.6, however, still prices in a further deterioration of margins over the course of Q4 2022 and fiscal year 2023.
This was the case for one of LyondellBasell's major peers earlier this month - Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), which reported revenue and margin declines across the board during its quarterly earnings release.
Dow also reported a large miss in both Earnings Per Share (EPS) and revenue during the latest quarter.
Nevertheless, such a disastrous quarter was already priced-in and as a result the market did not react.
With a margin decrease already in the cards for LyondellBasell quarterly results tomorrow, I think it will take a significant deterioration in the annual outlook for the share price to fall down from current levels.
During the fourth quarter, we expect lower seasonal demand and further capacity additions will keep markets well supplied. Margin pressures could be offset by moderating feedstocks and energy costs. Also, with lower demand, we expect continued easing of logistical constraints.
Source: LyondellBasell Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript
In addition to falling profitability being largely priced in, LyondellBasell appears to be in a better position than Dow is. As a starting point, the former has a much larger exposure to the U.S. market (note that Dow's U.S. share of revenue includes Canada due to two markets being combined in its annual report).
At the moment, the European market appears to be in a worse situation as far as economic growth and energy costs are concerned. That is why LYB's management has already warned of high volatility during Q4 2022.
During the fourth quarter, we expect high and volatile energy costs will persist. In addition, slower seasonal demand is likely to add further pressure on European markets.
Source: LyondellBasell Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript
Dow has also recently showed their worse expectations for the European, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI) region during 2023.
Natural gas, which is a major feedstock for LYB, is still much more expensive in Europe than it is in the United States, while risks of shortages in the old continent also remain elevated.
When compared to Dow, LyondellBasell has also better positioned itself in recent years with much higher capital expenditure during the 2018-2020 period as it built its Hyperzone project.
The Hyperzone project is a High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast which significantly increased capacity in the U.S. and with that also made the Americas region far more important for the company.
As we see in the graph below, the Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas region now generates more than 50% of total EBITDA.
Margins should also benefit as LYB exits its refining business by the end of this year and goes ahead with the planned shut down of its Houston oil refinery.
As LyondellBasell is scheduled to report full year 2022 results, profits are already expected to decline as rising costs and weaker global demand bite. In addition, the company appears to be in a better position to retain its margins due to its more attractive geographical exposure. Margins should also benefit as LYB remains determined to exit its refining business. Having said that, my initial investment thesis for the company remains intact.
All the research in this article is based on The Roundabout Investor strategy. An investment philosophy which finds high quality and reasonably priced investment opportunities. It capitalizes on inefficiencies in the market by avoiding short-termism, momentum chasing and narrative driven expectations.
In addition to exclusive roundabout investment opportunities, the service offers a concentrated portfolio based on the highest conviction ideas. A more holistic overview to the equity market is also utilized through the lens of factor investing techniques.
To find similar investment opportunities and learn more about how the roundabout investment philosophy could protect portfolio returns during market downturns, follow this link.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.
Comments