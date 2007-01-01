TomasSereda

It has been less than two months since I laid out my investment thesis for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and the company has already returned nearly 20%, or nearly 3 times the broader equity market over the same period.

Following this price action, LYB has now moved much closer to its long-term trend line between EBITDA margins and Price-to-Book multiples (see below). The P/B of 2.6, however, still prices in a further deterioration of margins over the course of Q4 2022 and fiscal year 2023.

This was the case for one of LyondellBasell's major peers earlier this month - Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), which reported revenue and margin declines across the board during its quarterly earnings release.

Dow also reported a large miss in both Earnings Per Share (EPS) and revenue during the latest quarter.

Nevertheless, such a disastrous quarter was already priced-in and as a result the market did not react.

With a margin decrease already in the cards for LyondellBasell quarterly results tomorrow, I think it will take a significant deterioration in the annual outlook for the share price to fall down from current levels.

During the fourth quarter, we expect lower seasonal demand and further capacity additions will keep markets well supplied. Margin pressures could be offset by moderating feedstocks and energy costs. Also, with lower demand, we expect continued easing of logistical constraints. Source: LyondellBasell Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

Strategic Positioning Matters

In addition to falling profitability being largely priced in, LyondellBasell appears to be in a better position than Dow is. As a starting point, the former has a much larger exposure to the U.S. market (note that Dow's U.S. share of revenue includes Canada due to two markets being combined in its annual report).

At the moment, the European market appears to be in a worse situation as far as economic growth and energy costs are concerned. That is why LYB's management has already warned of high volatility during Q4 2022.

During the fourth quarter, we expect high and volatile energy costs will persist. In addition, slower seasonal demand is likely to add further pressure on European markets. Source: LyondellBasell Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

Dow has also recently showed their worse expectations for the European, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI) region during 2023.

Natural gas, which is a major feedstock for LYB, is still much more expensive in Europe than it is in the United States, while risks of shortages in the old continent also remain elevated.

When compared to Dow, LyondellBasell has also better positioned itself in recent years with much higher capital expenditure during the 2018-2020 period as it built its Hyperzone project.

The Hyperzone project is a High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast which significantly increased capacity in the U.S. and with that also made the Americas region far more important for the company.

As we see in the graph below, the Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas region now generates more than 50% of total EBITDA.

Margins should also benefit as LYB exits its refining business by the end of this year and goes ahead with the planned shut down of its Houston oil refinery.

Conclusion

As LyondellBasell is scheduled to report full year 2022 results, profits are already expected to decline as rising costs and weaker global demand bite. In addition, the company appears to be in a better position to retain its margins due to its more attractive geographical exposure. Margins should also benefit as LYB remains determined to exit its refining business. Having said that, my initial investment thesis for the company remains intact.