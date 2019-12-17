snapphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has not been a great stock for long-term shareholders.

And yet, I no longer think it makes sense to be bearish on the stock, and I outline three reasons why I don't think it makes sense to be bearish on HOOD, leading me to upgrade it.

Here, I discuss how the quick climb of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and themes from animal spirits came together.

Given that HOOD makes the majority of its transaction-based revenues from bitcoin and options, I put forward that this business is likely to see a change in fortunes over the next 12 months.

There's much to discuss, so let's get to it.

Animal Spirits Are Back

Anyone following the market in the past few days has to acknowledge that animal spirits are back. Rationally it doesn't make. Fundamentally it doesn't make sense. Or perhaps it does?

Here's the thing, in hindsight we can say that Robinhood was overvalued.

Author's work, October 2021

I knew this and you knew this. But I also know enough about investing to know that you shouldn't overstay your welcome.

Author's work in 2022

I was clearly bearish on Robinhood for a long time. I believed that the stock wasn't worthwhile investing in. And I was vocal about this.

But in investing, you also have to be willing to acknowledge when the story has changed. When the risk-reward has changed.

Hindsight Won't Help Here

The problem with investing is that in hindsight everything is so obvious. But you can't invest in hindsight. You have to make an estimate of where the stock is headed to.

More specifically, you need to look out 12 months. Because the market is always looking out 6 months.

You need to figure out where the business is headed towards so that in 6 months, that group of investors will see what you think you see today.

But here's where skill and experience come into the mix. You need to be able to rapidly change your mind as new insights start to percolate. This isn't about being inconsistent. No, it's being flexible and open-minded.

Robinhood's Cash Position?

Robinhood holds $6 billion of cash and equivalents. And up to now, I had not been willing to give this cash on its balance sheet much consideration.

After all, if a business is burning somewhere around $500 million to $800 million of free cash flow per year, that cash isn't going to stick around for all that long.

Put simply, the cash is worth something if there's a viable business model on the horizon. And I couldn't sufficiently get to grips with how long until Robinhood would reach a point of self-sufficiency.

So why change my mind on this?

Robinhood's Change of Fortune

Data by YCharts

What you see above is that the price of Bitcoin is soaring more than 40% in the past month. And Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) isn't far behind.

Recall, the bulk of Robinhood's transaction-based revenues come from cryptocurrencies and options. And with the market both volatile and moving rapidly higher, this will dramatically increase investors' propensity to speculate.

Analysts Are On The Wrong Side of the Boat

SA premium tools

As the graphic above shows, analysts have been revising Robinhood's revenue estimates downwards for the upcoming few quarters. It doesn't matter how much analysts are revising downwards. What matters is the direction that analysts are pointing.

The time to revisit an investment thesis is when there's close to unanimous agreement on where the business is headed. And then, when suddenly the environment changes.

The Bottom Line

I am not sure if my views were made 100% clear. So, allow me to repeat myself, it's not that I'm bullish on Robinhood now. It's just that I'm less bearish. I'm more uncertain of where the company may head from here.

Put another way, the business is clearly down a lot from its IPO. It has seen and received plenty of media attention. And most of the spotlight on this company has been negative.

And therein lies my argument. You can't have the exact same view as everyone else and expect to do better than the crowd.