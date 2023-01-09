The Fed's New Messaging Is Devastating For Doom-And-Gloomers

Feb. 02, 2023 12:45 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), DJI, COMP.INDV, META9 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • The S&P 500 surged out of the February FOMC meeting to its highest level since August.
  • Several pillars in the bearish case for stocks are crumbling.
  • We are bullish and expect more upside into a shifting market narrative.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers Semiannual Monetary Report At Senate Hearing

Win McNamee

It was just six months ago at the infamous Jackson Hole Symposium where Fed Chairman Powell warned that higher interest rates to bring down inflation would "bring some pain". Fast-forward to today and it's clear that Powell

SPX chart

finviz

Chart
Data by YCharts

CPI metric

Trading Economics

CPI data

Trading Economics

inflation data

BLS

Chart
Data by YCharts

VIX metrics

finviz

SPX metrics

YCharts

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.09K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.