Win McNamee

It was just six months ago at the infamous Jackson Hole Symposium where Fed Chairman Powell warned that higher interest rates to bring down inflation would "bring some pain". Fast-forward to today and it's clear that Powell was absolutely right, although probably not the way most people were expecting.

Higher interest rates have worked to bring down inflation, but it's the doom-and-gloomers and stock market bears that are reeling in a world of pain as stocks rally higher. The S&P 500 (SPX) is up nearly 20% from its 2022 low as the market bottom looks further and further out of sight.

finviz

Indeed, the latest February Fed meeting may be remembered as marking the unofficial end of the bear market through a major turning point in the narrative. With a 25 basis point rate hike, taking the Fed Funds rate to 4.75%, the bigger development was the shift in messaging away from the uber-hawkish stance that was a staple in 2022. The Fed now acknowledges an improved inflation outlook, signaling an end to the rate hiking cycle.

Simply put, the hard data that matters has evolved in recent months better than expected, justifying this Fed "pivot". Notably, signs are that the economy remains resilient, despite tighter financial conditions. Bears may not want to believe it, but it appears the Fed will ultimately be successful in achieving price stability while averting a deep recession. This is exactly the path for the "soft landing" scenario that can be very positive for stocks

We've been firmly bullish on stocks for the last several months and expect more upside going forward. Our message here is that the backdrop has turned more positive, which will force bears to begin throwing in the towel on the most apocalyptic scenarios. We highlight what's changed and what's next.

Data by YCharts

Bears are on the Wrong Side of the Trade

An important part of our investment process is to at least consider the other side of the discussion and attempt to understand why a large segment of the market has remained convinced of a big crash lower. This has proven to be difficult because, frankly, many of the short talking points simply haven't been making sense.

According to some, the economy is either on the brink of runaway hyperinflation, implying the Fed will be forced to keep hiking into infinity, or we're on the verge of a deflationary collapse that will bring back the unemployment breadlines of the Great Depression. There's some hyperbole in there, but the bears have generally leaned into one of those tents.

We bring this up because a single sentence from this week's FOMC press conference delivered a fatal blow to both of those scenarios. According to Fed Chairman Powell:

"It's gratifying to see the disinflationary process underway, with a continued strong labor market."

Without being dramatic, those words represent a real game changer. First, the Fed is confirming what bulls already knew, inflation is dead. Even as the CPI technically peaked last June at 9.1%, the Fed was reluctant on several occasions to give any hint that the trend was moving in the right direction.

Anyone now suggesting inflation is accelerating, or set to rebound sharply higher, is dangerously outside the consensus. This dynamic of an apparent flip of the consensus is also a major shift from last year. For much of 2022, the bears worked to use the Fed statements and Powell's own words as a sort of blessing to justify an outlook for sharply lower stock prices, which was wrong at the time and even more wrong now.

Trading Economics

It's the bears that are fighting the Fed now. That point is also relevant for the next part of the same quote, suggesting that the Fed is content with a strong labor market, which is proving both resilient and not preventing dropping inflationary pressures.

In our interpretation, Powell is saying that a merely softening of the labor market alongside easing wage growth may be sufficient to achieve price stability. In many ways, the bears had planted their flag based on a view that sharply higher unemployment and a deep recession were both inevitable this cycle, and the only solution to control consumer prices.

In other words, the Fed is not trying to create a recession or crash the job market, as some have suggested. This is critical as we look ahead toward the next several monthly payroll reports. Evidence of continued job growth, and at least stable employment conditions, should be welcomed by bulls as "good news", inferring the economy is averting a deeper recession.

Our view is that at this stage in the cycle, the headline jobs number and even modest wage growth are no longer primary drivers of monthly inflation. For investors, the focus should be on operating and financial conditions for companies as it relates to corporate earnings.

Trading Economics

On that point, the trends have been solid. High-profile companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) are both proving operating conditions remain stable while presenting a roadmap for how efficiency efforts and cost savings initiatives can work to maintain profitability. Improving margins by companies may be a big theme for the rest of 2023 as a positive tailwind for stocks.

Let's not forget the impact of a weakening Dollar that supports global economic activity. For all the aspects that higher interest rates are a headwind, the more favorable evolution of other factors including easing inflation help balance those trends. Improving consumer sentiment should also support growth going forward.

What Will the Fed Do Next?

What's up for debate is the next step in Fed policy on whether we get a final 25 basis point hike in March as the last step of the cycle or further tightening down the line. The Fed said it expects further "hikes" as plural, but everything is subject to change, depending on the data.

Our call is that one more hike can make sense as a capstone pending the final January and February CPI reports, which will be released before the next FOMC meeting on March 22nd. There's a chance we can even see a surprise lower.

Even as certain components of the consumer price basket have been messy, major categories like energy, commodities, vehicles and used cars still represent deflationary trends on an annual basis. Into Q1, the index starts hitting particularly tough comps from the elevated levels in the first half of last year.

There's no reason to expect used car prices, for example, to bounce higher, and it's also encouraging to see energy benchmarks remain at depressed levels. All indications are that the headline annual rate will continue to crash lower, with a path for the CPI to end 2023 towards 3%.

BLS

We can argue about the spread of basis points, but the bigger takeaway here is the recognition from both the market and the Fed that significantly higher interest rates are not necessary.

That's also reflected in the bond market, where interest rates have pulled back from their cycle highs. This trend has sparked some controversy, with some interpreting the trend of the 10-year Treasury yield pulling back from as high as 4.3% to the current level near 3.5% as foreshadowing a recession. The more mundane explanation is simply the acceptance that long-term inflation expectations are anchored lower. This is a level that has been considered reasonable at several different times over the past decade, hardly exceptional in our opinion.

Data by YCharts

Bears Keep Swinging

One mistake that bears have been making goes back to that underlying assumption that a Fed funds rate at 4.75% or 5% or 5.25% must, or will crash the economy. In this regard, the insight over the last several months is that both corporations and consumer spending have been able to manage the environment relatively well. That was one of the messages from the CEO of Visa Inc (V) out of their quarterly report, describing a "boring stability" in payments trends. That's a good thing, by the way.

What's also a good kind of boring is the VIX index, sometimes referred to as "Wall Street's Fear Gauge", dropping under 19.0 and at its lowest level since 2021. The readout here is that there is significantly less uncertainty in the market, which is a night and day difference compared to conditions early last year where there was a period of panic selling.

finviz

Final Thoughts

The bears had their moment this time last year, but it's time for that group to head back to the drawing board. We're on the side of investors that recognize the big picture and long-term outlook that will always outweigh the daily market noise.

On the upside, the next target for the S&P 500 will be $4,300 which worked as an area of resistance back in Q2. The argument we make here is that the outlook today is stronger than at any time over the past year, which can work as a catalyst for more upside. Looking ahead, the all-time high for the index above $4,800 could be in play sooner rather than later.

The question becomes how where we could go wrong in our forecast from here and what would force us to reevaluate. First, we'd need to see a break lower in the S&P 500 under $3,800 as an important area of support. As long as we remain above that, the bulls are in control.

Second, the situation in Ukraine remains complex, and we don't have a good read there regarding an end game. Admittedly, there is still the possibility of an escalation in the conflict into Europe beyond the current imbroglio that would take all bets off the table. Spikes in volatility over the next few months will likely come from uncertainties related to the inflation outlook and the pace of cooling from here to be specific. Sharply higher energy prices would add to a resurgence in the CPI that would push the Fed to turn more hawkish.

Furthermore, an unexpectedly sharper downturn of economic indicators defined by weakening consumer spending also poses risks as it relates to equities.