Spencer Platt

The Story

Over the past two decades, the music industry has shifted from physical stores selling CDs and records to streaming, accounting for approximately 65% of the industry's revenues. Spotify (SPOT) has established itself not only as a music streaming giant but has broadened its offering by adding podcasts and audiobooks to its inventory. The mission is clear, becoming the go-to platform for audio streaming.

Spotify story is that of a growth company. While growing its revenues at a +23% CAGR over the past five years, the company also reached 489 million monthly active users. According to Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek, who owns a meaningful stake in the company (around 16%), the growth story is far from over. During Spotify's 2022 investor day, management has set ambitious goals; $100 billion in revenues and 1B+ subscribers.

The stock is down significantly from its all-time high of $364.59 on February 19, 2021. The tailwinds from the post-pandemic boom are over, and reality sets in. Investors want to see bottom-line profits rather than promised growth and an ambitious 10-year plan. It is time for Spotify to show a positive bottom line continuously.

Based on the assumptions made in my analysis, Spotify's stock is undervalued. Thus, I rate it as a Buy.

Spotify's TAM and Management's Long-Term Goal

During Spotify's 2022 investors day presentation, management laid out its ambitious goals for the next decade. Spotify's management is convinced that the company will reach $100 billion in revenues and hit 1B+ subscribers by 2030. According to management, the audio market presents a $350B+ opportunity. This $350B+ market consists of music and live events, podcasts, audiobooks, news, sports, and education. During the same presentation, Spotify also laid out its 2021 TAM, which contained music and podcast and was around $33B. So we are talking about expanding the TAM more than 10x over the next decade. Let's do some digging and find out if management's story is possible, plausible, and probable. We will focus on Spotify's primary businesses, music, podcasts, and audiobooks. The reason is that we have no clear information about what the other ideas (sporty, news, education) will look like.

The numerous audio streaming platforms and the increasing use of smart devices fuel the growth in the global audio market. According to Grand View Research, the global music streaming market is growing at a 14.7% CAGR and will reach around $103.07 billion in revenues by 2030. The global podcast market has an even higher compounded growth rate. According to Grand View Research, the global podcasting market will reach around $94.88 billion in revenues by 2028, representing a CAGR of 31.10%. Assuming that after 2028 the podcasting market will grow at the economy's growth rate (I use the 10 Year U.S. Treasury Bond rate as a proxy), it will reach revenues of $101.63 billion by 2030. The global audiobook market is estimated to generate $35.05 billion by 2030, equaling a 26.4% CAGR. Adding those revenue forecasts together gives us a TAM of approximately $239.75 billion. This number is considerably lower than the stated TAM from management. (Remember that we neglected live events, merch, sports, news, and education revenues.)

Is it possible that Spotify will generate $100 billion in revenues by 2030? Yes, as the TAM is large enough. Is it plausible that Spotify will be able to achieve that goal? This question is more difficult to answer. Spotify is currently the largest player in the music streaming industry, with a market share fluctuating between 30.50% to 33% (depending on the source). If Spotify can maintain its dominant position, and the estimated TAM from above holds, this would give Spotify revenues between $73.12 and $79.11 billion, still over $20 billion, shy of the goals given to us by management. Spotify would need to successfully roll out its subscriber offerings in the news, sports, and education category and/or increase its market share in its current offerings. Since management has disrupted the music industry and successfully rolled out its podcast business, I give them the benefit of the doubt and say that it is plausible that they will reach $100B over the next decade.

The last test is the most challenging one. It is the question of how probable it is that Spotify will generate revenues of $100B by 2030. For now, I need more tangible evidence to be convinced that by 2030 Spotify's income statement will show revenues of $100B. So as we advance to the valuation part, I will not give them $100B in revenues over the next decade.

Spotify’s Flywheel

Spotify's Flywheel (Created by the Author, Inspired by Imad El Fay)

When investing in companies, we usually look for companies with a wide moat so that the company will be able to produce above-average returns over a long time period. In Spotify's case, the management puts a lot of effort into building a flywheel.

Let's start with the most critical ingredient in Spotify's business model: its audio inventory. Inventory in the form of music, podcasts, and audiobooks attracts subscribers. Those subscribers provide the company with one of the tech industry's most valuable goods: data. The more subscribers Spotify can get onto its platform, the more data it can feed to its algorithms. Improving the algorithms is essential for Spotify's ability to generate revenues.

On the one hand, those algorithms drive Spotify's audio recommendations, thus the platform's personalization. In Spotify's 2022 investors day presentation, CEO Daniel Ek showed the results of a survey Spotify did to find out what the company's customers admired most about the company; over 81% cited personalization. Thus a high degree of personalization leads to a high renewal rate and more premium subscribers.

On the other hand, more data and better algorithms enable Spotify to tap into its second revenue-generating ability; audio advertising. Since the introduction of Spotify's Audience Network (SPAN) in February 2021, the company's mission has been to build the go-to audio advertising platform. With a broader range of data points (such as listening habits, age, location,...), advertisers will be provided with better ad-targeting abilities and, thus, more value. This leads to higher CPM for Spotify, pushing up ARPU.

The combination of more premium subscribers and higher CPM lead to higher revenues for Spotify. The management uses those higher revenues and reinvests them to acquire more inventory and diversify its subscriber offerings (in the last few years, they added podcasts, audiobooks, merch, and ticketing). Spotify wants to tap into the vast creator economy. In Spotify's Q4'21 earnings call, Daniel Ek talks about the long-term goal of hosting 50 million creators on the Spotify platform (Spotify currently has around 11 million active creators). To attract that many creators, Spotify is constantly experimenting with new offerings.

Offering a broader audio portfolio is essential to improve gross margins. Spotify needs to pay a royalty fee to offer music on its platform; those fees are a drag on margins, as the big labels have pricing power over Spotify. Original content offers better gross margin opportunities (in the long term, management expects music gross margins of around 35% and podcasting gross margins of 40% to 50%). A more extensive inventory of original content could lead to a shift from licensed to original content, leading to lower licensing costs and, thus, higher revenues.

One could argue that Spotify also has pricing power. As a reference, we can point to the 46 price increases Spotify has done over the last two years with better-than-expected customer reactions. Spotify's churn rate has constantly been dropping in developing and developed markets, down to 6.5% and 2.4%, respectively, even though consumers faced price increases.

The Risks

Like every company, Spotify faces risks from the macroeconomic environment. With inflation decreasing but still high and interest rate hikes, customers might be looking to cut costs and limit their discretionary spending. This could lead to subscribers canceling their premium subscription and trading down to the free ad-supported subscription. The current economic environment also leads to companies tightening their budgets and cutting down on advertising, which would impact Spotify's ad revenues.

Spotify also faces risks that are specific to its business. First, Spotify needs to pay royalty fees to the labels to offer music on its platform. This structure gives the record labels considerable leverage over Spotify, which results in tough negotiations. The balance of keeping investors, labels, and artists happy sometimes results in tensions (over the past decade, there has been criticism that Spotify does not pay artists their fair share). Second, Spotify has a cost problem and needs to reduce them going forward. On Monday (23.01), Spotify took a step toward solving this problem. In a memo that CEO Daniel Ek sent to Spotify's employees, announcing that 6% of the employees would be laid off. Denial Ek points to the challenging economic environment and that Spotify's operating expenses were growing twice as fast as their revenue growth in 2022. Last but not least, Spotify's stock price is correlated to its ability to add subscribers. At some point, this subscriber growth will level off. When this happens, management needs to shift the focus of its investor base from subscriber growth to top and bottom-line growth.

As with most companies, Spotify is facing stiff competition. It feels like every major tech company has its music streaming platform (Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play Music,...). Spotify is the market leader, but operating in the highly disruptive tech industry means you will never be safe. You need to improve your offerings constantly.

Finally, Spotify faces roadblocks from Alphabet and Apple. Those two tech giants provide the operating systems that most smartphones run on, namely Android and Apple iOS. While Spotify and Alphabet have reached a multi-year agreement, the relationship with Apple is far from ideal.

Valuation

A Look at Spotify's Steady State Operating Margins

To value Spotify, we need to figure out what Spotify's operating margins could look like in the long term. In Spotify's investor's day presentation, the management gave investors a long-term outlook of how Spotify's margins and the different operating expenses could look. Management expects long-term marketing costs to be around 6-7% and G&A costs to be about 3% or below. Since Spotify is a technology company, and tech companies need to invest in R&D constantly, management expects those expenditures the be around 10-13% or even a little higher. Considering all the above expenses, the mix of Spotify's subscriber offerings could result in 40% gross and 20% operating margins over the next decade.

Spotify's Expenses (Created by Author, Company Financials)

To come up with Spotify's revenues in year 10, I assume a CAGR of 18%, which gives Spotify revenues of approximately 58€ billion in year 10. This number is lower than the TAM we estimated above (67€ billion to 72€ billion; I converted the TAM to EUR as the valuation is done in EUR) and well below management's goal of $100B (approximately 91€ billion). As mentioned, I need more tangible evidence of management's ability to reach its ambitious goal. Furthermore, revenues of roughly 60€ billion mean that the company needs to nearly 6x its current revenues.

Over the past years, Spotify's gross margins have mostly stayed the same and are still a long way from management's guidance. According to management, this results from substantial investments in non-music content. In Spotify's Q3'22 earnings call, Daniel Ek explained that those investments would start to push up the gross margins in 2023. Even though the company diversifies its offerings, in my story, Spotify will remain primarily a music streaming company. Therefore I give the company gross margins of 35% as 40% seems too high.

R&D expenses have increased, which aligns with management's guidance. Since the company will keep investing in R&D, and 13% sounds reasonable, I will go with management's guidance.

Marketing costs are substantially higher than management's long-term guidance. The high marketing costs reflect the life cycle the company is in; high growth comes with high marketing costs. To achieve its long-term goal, the company invests significant amounts in brand recognition to acquire more subscribers and drive growth. As soon as growth comes down, marketing costs should come down too. I am going with management's guidance of 7%.

Spotify's G&A expenses are primarily impacted by the headcount of the company and the salaries and share-based compensation that come with it. As growth slows and comes down, G&A expenses should also come down. Here again, I'm going with the 3% guidance given by management.

To conclude, applying a 35% gross margin and subtracting all the operating expenses, I get an operating margin of 12% in year 10.

A Price that Makes Sense

I firmly believe that over the long term, the value of a company is the present value of the cash you can take out of the company over its life. To assess that value, I rely on using a DCF model.

CAGR in Revenues 18% Operating Margin in the Base Year -5.62% Target Operating Margin 12% Sales-to-Capital Ratio 4 Average WACC over the 10 Year Period 12.24% Click to enlarge

As mentioned, I assume a CAGR of 18%, which gives Spotify revenues close to 60€ billion in year 10. In the steady state, the company will grow at the economy's growth rate (Since the valuation is done in Euro, I use the German 10 Year Government Bond rate as a proxy).

Spotify's 2022 operating margin of -5.62% will serve as the base year operating margin, gradually growing and reaching 12% in year 10. The sales-to-capital ratio is used to calculate Spotify's reinvestment needs. This ratio connects the revenues to the total capital invested in the company. I use the revenues as a nominator as it is a driver of growth. In the denominator, I use the invested capital in the firm, equity, and debt, and I subtract cash. This ratio shows how many Euro of output Spotify will generate with one Euro of input. Spotify's has a capital light business model which does not need large amounts of reinvestments, except for R&D and acquisitions. Therefore, I use a high sales-to-capital ratio of 4. For every Euro invested in the company, Spotify generates 4€ in revenues.

Tying everything together and discounting it by a weighted average cost of capital ((WACC)) of 12.24%, I arrive at a per-share value of 131.13€ ($142,99; 1€ = $1.09) for Spotify, which suggests that Spotify is undervalued.

Final Thoughts

Spotify is a growth company with an excellent product and highly ambitious management. Currently, the company offers a discount on its intrinsic value, and thus I rate the company a buy. It is important to remember that Spotify still needs to show constant profitability on an operating basis. As we are currently facing economic uncertainty and investors tend to focus more on profitability during uncertain times, the company will likely go through many ups and downs in the near future.

Remember that my assumptions will most likely be wrong. The goal is to be less wrong than everybody else. Please do your own research and come up with your own conclusions.