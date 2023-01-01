DenisTangneyJr

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the U.S, with operations in six major markets across the country.

Though shares are up nearly 12% YTD, they are still down 35% over the past year.

The stock also continues to be viewed with skepticism by most investors. Seeking Alpha’s (“SA”) current Quant System, for example, rates shares as a sell, with poor grades on most metrics. Authors across SA generally echo these concerns, with most neutral on the stock.

And recently released results did little to sway market sentiment. Paired guidance and cautious commentary further entrenched views on the stock. While the outlook may not be the brightest, it is not filled with the darkest of clouds, either.

Demand for quality workspaces still remains strong, and the market is likely to be undersupplied of these premier properties over the medium-long term. Current trading valuations are also wildly disconnected with the rates fetched by recent dispositions. For long-term investors seeking significant upside, BXP offers an attractive opportunity at current trading levels.

Q4FY22 Earnings Recap

During Q4FY22, BXP completed 1.1M SF of leasing. This brought their full year 2022 total volume to 5.7M SF. That was 95% of their average annual volume over the last ten years.

In individual markets, signings were comparable across most regions, with the DC market commanding nearly 30% of the period’s total volume. This was complemented by about 300K SF of signings in their Boston and New York markets, along with 200K SF signed in the San Francisco region.

Of the total square footage signed, 48% was attributable to new clients, 39% to renewals, and 11% to expansions. It is also worth noting that some of those renewing did so at reduced footprints. But at the same time, there were also some that expanded in spite of the market slowdown.

The signings also came with upper single-digit spreads in their Boston and San Francisco markets, though rate growth was essentially flat in New York City and down in DC by 11%.

The weighted average term of leases signed in 2022 was 9.2 years. And at present, the remaining term for their top 20 tenants stands at an average of 10.2 years.

Overall portfolio occupancy did decline during the quarter to 88.6%. But this was primarily due to the addition of new in-service buildings, which are currently in lease-up. Reston Next, for example, is 90% leased but just 69% occupied. Similarly, another property, Winter Street, is 97% leased yet 85% occupied.

Excluding leases not yet commenced, occupancy would have been 89.1%. This would represent a sequential gain of 20 basis points (“bps”).

In capital markets, BXP remained active despite broader market hurdles in sourcing financing. Among their actions taken during the quarter to amp up their liquidity position was the sale of one of their residential buildings, in addition to the issuance of a five-year unsecured green bond. Furthermore, in January, they obtained +$470M in additional liquidity via the upsizing of their corporate unsecured term loan.

In total, the company received +$1.4B in the deals, bringing their current liquidity position to +$2.6B. While they do have upcoming maturities, they were able to reduce their 2023 maturity exposure to +$930M. And given their current financial positioning, they are unlikely to face difficulties rolling any other incoming maturities.

Looking ahead, management did reduce guidance for funds from operations (“FFO”) by $0.09/share at the midpoint. The revisions were due to expected incurred initiation costs on their Binney Street project as well as higher interest expense relating to their recent bond offering. These costs were offset in part by higher NOI attributable to acquisitions.

On an overall basis, projected FFO is expected to decline by 5% in 2023 following 15% growth in 2022.

Post-Earnings Insights

BXP didn’t outshine on their earnings release. Quarterly FFO did come in above both market expectations and the midpoint of their guidance. But paired guidance for fiscal 2023 disappointed investors. This was on top of extra cautious commentary on the future outlook.

Unlike others, CEO Owen Thomas didn’t dance around his thoughts on the current state of the real estate market, noting that they are in fact in a recession, with many of their clients in cost-cutting mode following top-line revenue declines. This has resulted in the halting of new expansions or the outright forfeiture of space.

BXP’s exposure risk is also higher due to their higher share of tenants in the tech industry. Salesforce (CRM), for example, is their top tenant followed by Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) as their number two. Biogen (BIIB) is their third largest, and they are currently in the process of vacating existing space. BXP is, however, making progress on backfilling this with a tenant that has agreed to lease the vacated building for a term of 15 years.

The backfilling of the space at extended lease terms validates the long-term value embedded in BXP’s properties. This is further evidenced in their 2022 leasing volumes, which totaled 5.7M SF at weighted average lease terms of 9.2 years.

Contributing to the yearly activity, which was 95% of their average volume over the past ten years, was strong demand for premier workplaces, the type that are a fixture of BXP’s current portfolio. In BXP’s operating markets, for example, premier workplaces represent less than 20% of the total square footage and total buildings.

In a sense, this is creating a supply/demand mismatch. This can be seen in vacancy rates of premier workplaces, which stood at 9.6% at the end of 2022 compared to 14.7% in the rest of the market. Additionally, while net absorption was negative for the broader office market, absorption was a positive 7.1M for premier workplaces.

Granted, this is not to say that all is bright for the sector. Transaction volume for office assets was down 40% in Q4 from the third quarter. Management is also not expecting to achieve positive absorption in 2023.

I think the upside, nevertheless, remains enormous for the stock.

Swipes in their buildings are up and for the first time, office occupancy levels increased above 50% in the cities tracked by reporting firm Kastle Systems. Increased layoffs and shifting power dynamics between employers and employees also increases the likelihood of greater in-person requirements.

At just 9.9x forward FFO, BXP is poised to gain on any reversal in market sentiment. In addition to a lower pricing multiple, BXP also trades at an implied cap rate of about 6.9%. This is a significant gap to the mid-4s commanded by one of their recent dispositions.

While it’s true valuations have declined, BXP has likely declined overly so. Even at a 6% cap, shares would have implied upside of over 30% from current levels. For investors, this would be a nice complement to the over 5% yielding dividend.

Though most are not in a rush to jump into the office sector, the upside in BXP is one not to miss out on.