Meta Platforms: Fantastic Results For A Fantastic Business

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • The management team at Meta Platforms announced financial results covering the final quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year.
  • Shares of the business roared higher in response to better-than-expected sales, cost-cutting initiatives, and a major share buyback program.
  • The stock is still cheap and offers attractive upside from here, but the easy money has been made.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan

Feb. 1 was a fantastic day for shareholders of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). After the market closed, management reported financial results covering the final quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. In addition to beating expectations on the

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
25.34K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is currently the manager of Avaring Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor that oversees one hedge fund, and he runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may sell some or all of my shares in the business at any time, depending on price and other news that comes out.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.