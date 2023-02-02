Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 12:20 PM ETMitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.84K Followers

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCPK:MMTOF) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Koji Ikeya - Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President (CFO)

Yoichiro Yatabe - Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President

Noriaki Hirakata - Executive Officer, Division General Manager, Corporate Strategy Management Division

Conference Call Participants

Shinya Naruse - Okasana Securities

Eiji Hakomori - Daiwa Securities

Kota Yuzawa - Goldman Sachs

Masataka Kunugimoto - Nomura Securities

Operator

Thank you very much for waiting out of your busy schedule. Thank you very much for taking time to attend Mitsubishi Motors Third Quarter FY '22 result announcement. I would like to introduce today's speakers. Koji Ikeya, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and CFO. In addition, we have Hiroshi Nagaoka, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Yoichiro Yatabe, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, and Noriaki Hirakata, Executive Officer, Individual General Manager of Corporate Strategy Management Division, joining here for Q&A session.

So today, we would like to present our results for third quarter fiscal year 2022. And then, afterwards we'd like to take your questions. The meeting is scheduled to end at 7:30 in the evening. Ikeya please.

Koji Ikeya

Please turn to Page three. So this is Ikeya speaking, the Vice President. And good evening, everybody. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate in our Q3 FY '22 results meeting. The environment surrounding us is becoming increasingly uncertain, including the situation in Russia and Ukraine, where the exit is still unknown and the resulting disruption in logistics soaring energy prices as well as facing global inflation at a level not seen in recent decades and the sharp rising interest rate to control them and also concerns over the global recession.

In this business environment. Our business performance showed a significant

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.