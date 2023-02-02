The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Nogal – Head of Investor Relations

Tom Wilson – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mario Rizzo – President, Property-Liability

Jess Merten – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Newsome – Piper Sandler

C. Gregory Peters – Raymond James

Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo

Andrew Kligerman – Credit Suisse

Josh Shanker – Bank of America

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Allstate’s Fourth Quarter Investor Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, please be aware that this call is being recorded.

And now I’d like to introduce your host for today’s program, Mr. Mark Nogal, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Nogal

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning. Welcome to Allstate’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. After prepared remarks, we’ll have a question-and-answer session. Yesterday following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement and posted related material on our website at allstateinvestors.com.

Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results. As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and investor supplement and forward-looking statements about Allstate’s operations. Allstate’s results may differ materially from these statements, so please refer to our 10-K for 2021 and other public documents for information on potential risks.

And now I’ll turn it over to Tom.

Tom Wilson

Well, good morning. Thank you for investing your time in Allstate today. I’ll start by setting context and then Mario and Jess would provide additional perspective

