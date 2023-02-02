ChampionX (CHX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 12:53 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.84K Followers

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Byron Pope - Vice President, ESG and Investor Relations

Sivasankaran Somasundaram - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth Fisher - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Anderson - Barclays

Alec Scheibelhoffer - Stifel

Saurabh Pant - Bank of America

Atidrip Modak - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to ChampionX Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Your host for this morning's call is Byron Pope. I will turn the call over to Mr. Pope, you may begin.

Byron Pope

Thank you. Good morning everyone. With me today are Soma Somasundaran, President and CEO of ChampionX, and Ken Fisher, our Executive Vice President and CFO. During today’s call, Soma will share some our company’s highlights. Ken will then discuss our fourth quarter results and the first quarter outlook, before turning the call back to Soma for some summary thoughts. We will then open the call for Q&A.

During today’s call, we will be referring to the slides posted on our website. Let me remind all participants that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause material difference in our results from those projected in these statements. Therefore, I refer you to our latest 10-K filings and our other SEC filings for a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Our comments today may also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details on reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our fourth quarter press release, which is available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Soma.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Thank you, Byron. Good

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.