Allison Transmission: More Gains On The Cards

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
Marketplace

Summary

  • Company beats EPS estimates with ease in Q3.
  • Guidance gets raised on strong demand.
  • We may look to get long here on a convincing swing low.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Elevation Code. Learn More »

Businessman hand drawing for increasing arrow from 2022 to 2023 for preparation merry Christmas and happy new year concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Intro

If we pull up an Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) intermediate chart, we can see that shares are potentially undergoing a 3+ year-long ascending triangle which indicates accumulation. These patterns irrespective of where they show up on technical

ALSN Technicals

ALSN Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

----------------------

Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays trading under intrisic value. To constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside but yet significant upside always remains the objective of the portfolio.

Join Us here

-----------------------

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.43K Followers
Author of Elevation Code
Winning Option Trades & Idea Bank Based On Fundamental & Technical Analysis

https://individualtrader.net

My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible

https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ALSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.