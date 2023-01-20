Q1 2023 Style Ratings For ETFs And Mutual Funds

Summary

  • Our style ratings are based on the normalized aggregation of our fund ratings for every ETF and mutual fund in each style.
  • The primary driver behind an Attractive fund rating is good portfolio management (stock picking) combined with low total annual costs.
  • In the first quarter of 2023, the Large Cap Value, All Cap Value, and All Cap Blend styles earn an Attractive-or-better rating.

At the beginning of 1Q23, the Large Cap Value, All Cap Value, and All Cap Blend styles earn an Attractive-or-better rating. Our style ratings are based on the normalized aggregate of every ETF and mutual fund rating in a given style.

Style Ratings 1Q23

Style Ratings 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Style Ratings Distribution 1Q23

Style Ratings Distribution 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Style Ratings Distribution Stats 1Q23

Style Ratings Distribution Stats 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Very Attractive Style Ratings 1Q23

Very Attractive Style Ratings 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Very Attractive Style Ratings Stats 1Q23

Very Attractive Style Ratings Stats 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Attractive Style Ratings 1Q23

Attractive Style Ratings 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Attractive Style Ratings Stats 1Q23

Attractive Style Ratings Stats 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Neutral Style Ratings 1Q23

Neutral Style Ratings 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Neutral Style Ratings Stats 1Q23

Neutral Style Ratings Stats 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Unattractive Style Ratings 1Q23

Unattractive Style Ratings 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Unattractive Style Ratings Stats 1Q23

Unattractive Style Ratings Stats 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Very Unattractive Style Ratings 1Q23

Very Unattractive Style Ratings 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Very Unattractive Style Ratings Stats 1Q23

Very Unattractive Style Ratings Stats 1Q23 (New Constructs, LLC)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

