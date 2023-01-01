EUR/USD: Looking Beyond The Market's Trust Issues With The Fed And ECB

Feb. 02, 2023 2:14 PM ETEROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, UUP, USDU, UDN
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900 after the Fed and ECB meetings, as markets showed little faith in the (modest) attempts by Powell and (fierce) attempts by Lagarde to stay hawkish.
  • Markets’ doubts on ECB guidance may be a larger short-term driver, and delay another big EUR/USD rally to 2Q, when rate differentials may swing meaningfully in favour of the EUR.
  • We think that markets' ongoing dovish repricing of the Fed’s rate expectations has more solid foundations compared to those of the ECB.

Word EUR/USD on blue and gray finance background from graphs, charts. Trend Up and Down. 3D render

Vladimir Zakharov

By Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

Why markets are doubting hawkish communication

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900 at the time of writing, the same levels observed before Wednesday's FOMC announcement. Remember, the pair touched a 1.1033 10-month high before the ECB

EUR/USD and short-term rate differential

ING, Refinitiv

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.65K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.