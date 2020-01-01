Match Group Struggles To Grow Numbers, Bets On Higher ARPUs

Feb. 02, 2023 2:34 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • Match Group, Inc. is struggling to build year-on-year growth in paying users, and the macro environment is not helping.
  • Tinder is the strongest brand in terms of payers despite being the largest and with the most evolved network economics.
  • Optimization is not what you want to hear about as a lever for further growth, you want it to be more fundamental. Although Hinge, which is not irrelevant, should grow.
  • While ordinarily network economics are a moat, we are worried about the potentially short lifetime of customers, where revenue is more recurring on other platform businesses.
  • The dynamics of online dating and the likelihood of disappointment and fatigue do not lend themselves particularly well to confident economics.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Conceptual image of two hands holding smart phones with an online dating app on the screen

FilippoBacci

With that last bullet point, people may make some assumptions about this article's perspective. That sentiment is assuredly only financial! In addition to concerns around the earnings report and ideas by management, we worry more broadly about moats for a business like

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.42K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.