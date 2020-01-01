FilippoBacci

With that last bullet point, people may make some assumptions about this article's perspective. That sentiment is assuredly only financial! In addition to concerns around the earnings report and ideas by management, we worry more broadly about moats for a business like this, since they appear to be lacking and fad economics is the game Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) plays.

Finally, we make some comments on the dynamics of online dating and how it poses somewhat of a structural problem for the business. Growth is not very evident, the secular, disruptive guarantee is not present anymore. Investors will have to rely on discrete decisions to make money here. While things could work out given a somewhat compressed valuation, we wouldn't bother with Match Group, Inc.

Match Group Q4 Earnings

There were quite substantial FX effects that were hurting the revenues, causing headline RPP declines. Ignoring FX effects, the revenues were growing, but in the mid-single digits. The dollar's appreciation is a problem for the EMEA and APAC businesses, and they are not insignificant. In particular, the Hinge dating app has been taking hold a lot in the Nordics, in the DACH region it is one of the most downloaded apps in the market, and that Hinge contribution will likely grow further after they launch HingeX. Unfortunately those euros aren't going as far these days. Hinge is really the only place where the company is guiding meaningful growth. Everything else is expected to be flattish.

The HingeX launch, as well as the purchase of The League, shows that Match Group, Inc. is aware of its problem: payers are not rising, and they may not continue to rise much. In other words, the market is maturing. Therefore, ARPU will be the source of revenue growth.

We should say that some of the pressure on payer growth comes from the fact that Tinder is eliminating some discount and low-priced offerings. This is, therefore, turning off low-value customers and causing a revenue neutral effect for now. However, across brands they are doing more initiatives to price discriminate by creating plus-tiers where possible, or trying to foster brands where the concept is dating between high-status people who value their time and are willing to pay thousands on a weekly basis to connect with other people. The strategy of price discrimination is needed to offset "a la carte" revenue declines and stalling payer growth, where customers, due primarily the economic environment, are withdrawing to an increasingly free-feature use of the product as they see this spending as more discretionary. In general, optimization of the current platforms to maximize ARPUs is where management even admits 66% of the future revenue growth is going to come from.

On the bright side, management reports that subscription-based revenues remain resilient across its brands. This is good, especially because with Hinge growing, the non-optimization portion of revenue growth is at least going to be subscription-based and recurring. Growth in Hinge is guided to continue at around 25%, not far off from the 30% achieved this quarter. Hinge is currently only 10% of revenue, so it isn't a huge needle-mover yet. At any rate, the MTCH profile is not showing amazing growth anymore, it seems.

Bottom Line

This gels with what we know about online dating, and dating in general, but especially is exacerbated in an online setting where meeting people is industrialized to a rapid search for a coincidence of wants. While these platforms should have great network economics that would ordinarily put the ball in business' court in term of value extraction and flywheel growth, we think network economics fail in this instance. We expect that retention isn't great, and, therefore, the network keeps decaying, with the company having to add more users at any time to keep payer growth and revenue growth going. This sort of promotion is going to be working capital intensive, and it was while the company grew if you look at its balance sheets over the years. But the bigger issue is that you cycle through your market pretty quickly as the app runs through the generations that use dating apps.

The decay comes from the fact that there is such a structural imbalance that is accentuated with online dating coming from the simple fact that men and women use different tools for courtship, and the returns to making a Tinder profile, as an example, are very asymmetric. The user experience tends to be bad for both genders, as interactions accumulate among a relatively smaller number of men compared to women, which disappoints women who've been matched and the men that haven't.

The high-status dating market is very different, as courtship becomes much more symmetric since high-status people will be more utilitarian with their time and the intentions are less frivolous. Moreover, there is the benefit of pricing. Hinge is relatively expensive, and that keeps the pool higher status and creates a use experience that is more uniform and more desirable. The League is even more expensive. But these markets are also smaller.

We suspect network decay, and, therefore, the loss of a potential moat, and we think that slowing payer growth is a sign that Match Group, Inc. is entering the next phase of its life. It can squeeze out value from customers, but that is not something that can compound the same way that secular, volume-based growth can. At a 17x P/E or so, Match Group, Inc. is not crazily valued. Markets see that growth is more limited, but at that valuation Match Group, Inc. is not a no-brainer.