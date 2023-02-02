Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.85K Followers

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Elgindy - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Fusen Chen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lester Wong - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Krish Sankar - Cowen

Craig Ellis - B. Riley

Charles Shi - Needham and Company

David Duley - Steelhead Securities

Hans Chung - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Kulicke & Soffa 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to Joe Elgindy, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Joe.

Joe Elgindy

Thank you. Welcome everyone, to Kulicke & Soffa’s fiscal first quarter 2023 conference call. Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lester Wong, Chief Financial Officer are joining us on today’s call.

Non-GAAP metrics will be referenced throughout today’s call. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our GAAP financial information. Complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables are available within our earnings release filed yesterday, as well as the earnings presentation, which may be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.kns.com.

In addition to historical statements, today's remarks will contain statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from what is indicated in those forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the risks associated with Kulicke & Soffa, that could affect our future results and financial condition, please refer to our recent SEC filings, specifically

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.