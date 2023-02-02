UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 2:17 PM ETUPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF), UPMMY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.85K Followers

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCPK:UPMKF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 2, 2023 6:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Jussi Pesonen - CEO

Tapio Korpeinen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Linus Larsson - SEB

Lars Kjellberg - Credit Suisse

Harri Taittonen - Nordea

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Jussi Pesonen

Dear colleagues, dear audience, welcome to UPM's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Result Webcast. My name is Jussi Pesonen, I am the CEO of UPM. And as always, I'm here with our CFO, Tapio Korpeinen.

Tapio Korpeinen

Hello to everyone on the line.

Jussi Pesonen

So let's get started. 2022 was a pivotal year for UPM. We delivered all-time high annual sales and earnings driven by success across all of the businesses that we have. This shows UPM's resilience in exceptional environment marked by high inflation and Ukraine's war or Russian war in Ukraine and the European energy crisis. Fourth quarter results were excellent too. It was the second best quarter ever for UPM.

At the same time, our transformative growth projects proceeds well, getting ready to deliver growth in earnings, and of course, volumes already this year. At the same time -- and even though there are significant uncertainties in the world, we expect 2023 to be a year of strong financial performance as well. Our Board with confidence on our financial position and future earnings has today proposed a dividend increase of 15% for 2022 to the AGM. Looking at the annual indicators, our 2022 sales grew by 19%, and our comparable EBIT grew by 42%. Return on equity increased by 2% points to 14% level. Operating cash flow decreased from that of previous year due to working capital increase and the cash flow impact of the energy hedges. Tapio will come back to these energy hedges later.

Net debt increased, but

