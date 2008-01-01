Human nature is a funny thing. For example, despite weather reports telling you that it's likely going to rain today, many will still head outside without an umbrella. And, when the skies do open up, everyone will be scrambling to buy umbrellas from the street vendors... that is, until they run out.
So, if I told you that it's likely that the market will move into a major bear market as we progress through this decade, would you wait until it happens to buy your umbrella? By then, it may be too late.
Several years ago, I began to prepare my subscribers for a major bear market that I foresaw on the horizon. The following article is where I presented my thoughts on the matter to the public: Sentiment Speaks: It's The Roaring '20s Again - Begin To Prepare For The Same Ending.
While my expectation was that the market would rally beyond 5000 before that long-term bear market would begin, there are many signs that we may have begun it already.
But, one of the questions my subscribers would ask me is how can we prepare?
Well, one of the issues I foresee is the need to keep your cash safe. You see, most of the big banks today are nowhere near as strong as you are being led to believe. And, over the last year, we have outlined some of the major issues hidden within their balance sheets:
Sentiment Speaks: Is Your Bank Safe And Why Should You Care Now?
Is Your Bank Safe? - There Will Be No More Bank 'Bailouts'
Is Your Bank Safe? - A Look At Citibank
Is Your Bank Safe? A Look At JPMorgan
Is Your Bank Safe? - A Look At Bank of America
Is Your Bank Safe From A Credit Suisse Collapse?
Is Your Bank Safe? A Look At Goldman Sachs
Is Your Bank Safe? A Look At Wells Fargo
Capital One: Danger, Will Robinson, Danger!
U.S. Bank: Survived The Great Depression, May Not Survive The Next One?
What their respective balance sheets tell us is that should the market enter another bear market, our financial institutions are going to experience a lot of stress. In fact, I think we may see more banks go out of business in the next major bear market than we saw during the 2008 financial crisis.
Moreover, it's highly unlikely that the government is going to stand behind these banks as they did in 2008. Rather, we will likely import the "bail-ins" first seen in Cyprus. If you want to learn more about this potential, feel free to read the second article listed above. At the end of the day, if your bank has a liquidity issue, you will likely lose a significant portion of your deposit money, as it will likely be converted into ownership of a reconstructed bank.
Of course, many of you are thinking to yourself that you can rely upon the FDIC insurance, so you will be protected. Well, let's consider how realistic that will be.
First, if we head into a major bear market, I'm foreseeing rising interest rates during that period. This is based upon my long-term analysis of the bond market. That means that it will become increasingly difficult for the US government to make its debt payments on its out-of-control national debt.
Second, consider that the FDIC incurred losses of $35.1B and $38.1B for 2008 and 2009? Moreover, the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) balance went into the negative by $21B. It's important to note that this was during a relatively short bear market. Consider what the banking environment will be like should we enter a prolonged bear market, as we believe will happen.
So, if the US government will have to make hard decisions about where to allocate resources - paying rising interest on its out-of-control debt or bailing out your bank account - guess what they will be prioritizing? The music is going to stop at some point, and do you think you will have a chair to sit upon? In fact, do you really even want to be playing musical chairs with your hard-earned money?
Sadly, most people believe that the government has their back.
So, two years ago, we began to prepare for the financially tenuous future that we foresee. One of the actions we took was to identify some of the strongest banks in the country where our clients can more safely house their hard-earned money. In 2023, we will be analyzing some of the strongest banks we see in Europe and Canada as well.
In our search for strong banks, we focused on 4 main categories which are crucial to any bank's operating performance. These are: 1) Balance Sheet Strength; 2) Margins & Cost Efficiency; 3) Asset Quality; 4) Capital & Profitability. Each of these 4 categories is divided into 5 subcategories, and then a score ranging from 1-5 is assigned for each of these 20 sub-categories:
If a bank looks much better than the peer group in the sub-category, it receives a score of 5.
If a bank looks better than the peer group in the sub-category, it receives a score of 4.
If a bank looks in line with the peer group in the sub-category, it receives a score of 3.
If a bank looks worse than the peer group in the sub-category, it receives a score of 2.
If a bank looks much worse than the peer group in the sub-category, it receives a score of 1.
Afterwards, we add up all the scores to get our total rating score. To make our analysis objective and straightforward, all the scores are equally weighted. As a result, an ideal bank gets 100 points, an average one 60 points, and a bad one 20 points.
If you would like to read more detail on our process for evaluating a bank, feel free to read it here:
But, there are also certain "gate-keeping" issues which a bank must overcome before we even score that particular bank. And, many banks present "red flags," which cause us to shy away from even considering them in our ranking system. All of the larger banks that we have reviewed thus far have major red flags.
As mentioned before, it's difficult to overestimate the importance of a deeper analysis when it comes to choosing a really strong and safe bank. There are quite a lot of red flags to which many retail depositors may not pay attention, especially in a stable market environment. However, those red flags are likely to lead to major issues in a volatile environment.
So, our strong suggestion to all investors is to take the time to understand the strength of the bank which houses your money. Remember, no one is likely going to be coming to your rescue during the next financial crisis. It's incumbent upon you to assure the safety of your hard-earned money. And the time to do so is not when it has already started raining. The time to do it is when the storm clouds are gathering, as they clearly are right now. Do you have your umbrella?
This article, as well as Saferbankingresearch.com, was a combination of efforts between Avi Gilburt and Renaissance Research, which has been covering U.S., European, LatAm, and CEEMEA banking stocks for more than 15 years.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.