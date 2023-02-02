Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 2:30 PM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.85K Followers

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Fletcher - Vice President, Investor Relations

Scott Santi - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Larsen - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Dan Donner - BMO Capital Markets

Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. My name is Cheryl, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ITW Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Karen Fletcher, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Karen Fletcher

Thank you, Cheryl. Good morning, and welcome to ITW's Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. I'm joined by our Chairman and CEO, Scott Santi; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Michael Larsen. During today's call, we will discuss ITW's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide guidance for full year 2023.

Slide 2 is a reminder that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. We refer you to the company's 2021 Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC for more detail about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

This presentation uses certain non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is contained in the press release.

Please turn to Slide 3, and it's now my pleasure to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Scott Santi.

Scott Santi

Thanks, Karen, and good morning, everyone. As you saw from our release this morning, in Q4, we delivered a strong finish to a year

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.