IBM Gets A Win From Japan With Its Agreement To U.S. Sanctions

Robert Castellano
Summary

  • Under pressure from the U.S., Japan and The Netherlands have agreed to sanctions that have impacted U.S. companies.
  • Agreeing to the sanctions will enable Japan’s new semiconductor company Rapidus to partner with IBM for production of 2nm chips.
  • IBM will benefit from the U.S. sanctions when its 2nm chip enters production.
  • The 2nm capability will be a resurgence of its semiconductor prowess and move the country into a leading center of chip production.
  • Before it begins 2nm production in Japan, Rapidus will utilize IBM's 7nm FinFET Technology featuring EUV patterning.
IBM Watson

hapabapa

Amid U.S. sanctions against China's semiconductor industry, two countries, The Netherlands and Japan, have been holdouts in allowing their domestic semiconductor equipment companies to succumb to pressure to conform to U.S. requests. While not officially announced, however, both countries agreed to stop selling their semiconductor equipment to

chart

IMEC

chart

The Information Network

