Amid U.S. sanctions against China's semiconductor industry, two countries, The Netherlands and Japan, have been holdouts in allowing their domestic semiconductor equipment companies to succumb to pressure to conform to U.S. requests. While not officially announced, however, both countries agreed to stop selling their semiconductor equipment to China.

The strategy of Japan kowtowing to the U.S. government is that now Japan will be able to move forward to manufacture 2nm logic chips made by its chip venture Rapidus but developed by U.S. based IBM (NYSE:IBM) through a chip licensing agreement in December 2022 with IBM.

On May 6, 2021, IBM unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nm nanosheet technology - Gate-All-Around ("GAA") - the next generation of transistor design that enables device scaling beyond today's FinFETs. It's projected to achieve 45% better performance or 75% more energy efficiency than leading 7 nm chips.

Rapidus is a privately-held Japanese chip venture established in August 2022 with a 7.3 billion Yen investment by eight major Japanese companies- NTT, NEC, Kioxia, Sony, Softbank, Denso, Toyota and MUFG Bank.

Rapidus intends to establish a prototype production line for cutting-edge 2nm semiconductors by the first half of 2025 as well as differentiate its business from other foundries such as TSMC (TSM), Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF), and Intel. But Japan can't readily achieve this goal on its own. Rapidus already is in collaboration with the Belgium-based microelectronics research hub IMEC on advanced semiconductor technologies.

By way of comparison, Samsung announced in mid 2022 that it has started initial production of its 3nm process node applying GAA transistor architecture. In the GAA process, multiple nanowires or nanosheets are horizontally stacked on top of one another, unlike FinFET, which requires placing multiple vertical "fins" beside one another to increase the flow of electricity, as shown in Chart 1.

IMEC

Chart 1 Source: IMEC

Samsung plans to introduce its second-generation 3-nm chips in 2023 and mass-produce GAA-based 2-nm chips in 2025.

TSMC is planning to start employing GAA transistors in the initial generation of its N2 process technology. SMC has set a timetable to move its 2nm GAA process to production in 2025.

Intel, marketing its GAA technology by the name RibbonFET, plans to move to this new semiconductor manufacturing process at its 2-nm node, just like TSMC. Intel aims to launch the GAA RibbonFET transistors in mid 2024.

This joint venture will be a key to Japan's resurgence in the semiconductor industry. Importantly, Rapidus will be the catalyst for the resurgence of IBM as a chip powerhouse by commercializing the 2nm chip, developed at IBM Research, the R&D division for IBM. It's one of the largest industrial research organizations in the world with 12 labs on six continents.

As a background on IBM's semiconductor business:

It was IBM's Bob Dennard who invented the DRAM memory chip in 1966.

In 1993, IBM generated $2.5 billion in sales of DRAMs as well as ASICs and microprocessor chips. Then in 1999, IBM, withdrew from the DRAM business but continued to sell ASICs and foundry services.

Apple (AAPL) started used IBM's PowerPC processors in 1994, but in 2005 Apple moved to Intel's x86 design for its Macs.

IBM got out of the chip foundry business when it sold off its IBM Microelectronics division to GlobalFoundries (GFS), a spinout of AMD (AMD), in 2014, and IBM paid GFS $1.5 billion to take over its loss-making chip business and become IBM's sole chip supplier for the next decade.

In 2016, IBM Research invented the 7nm FinFET Technology Featuring EUV Patterning and Dual-Strained High-Mobility Channels and prototypes were made at GFS.

GlobalFoundries dropped the 7nm production in 2018 and was sued by IBM in 2021 for the $1.5 billion for reneging on its deal.

Japan's Semiconductor Industry in 2023

To understand, we need to look at Japan's semiconductor industry. Since the early 2000s, Japan has faced challenges in shifting business models from vertically integrated firms which both designed and manufactured semiconductors, toward highly-specialized firms which either design (fabless) or manufacture chips (foundry).

Chart 2 shows that in 1986 Japan held a 39.7% share of the global semiconductor market valued at $28.4 billion. In 2021, Japan's share dropped to a 7.9% share of the global semiconductor market valued at $555.9 billion.

The 7.9% is a significant drop from the 1980s when Japan was the world's largest semiconductor producer, accounting for more than 50% of global semiconductor production.

The Information Network

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

While the Chips Act in the U.S. has been the most publicized of all national chip incentive programs, Japan has a program of its own Chips Act to offer incentives to semiconductor companies to build fabs in its country as a means of resurrecting leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing industry.

The Japanese government approved 774 billion yen ($6.8 billion) in funding for domestic semiconductor investment. TSMC is building a chip plant in southern Japan, with Sony Group Corp and auto parts maker Denso Corp each taking a minority stake. Production is due to start in late 2024. TSMC is considering building a second plant in Japan in addition to an $8.6 billion dollar facility now under construction.

For Japan to recapture its status of a leading edge semiconductor manufacturing country, it was forced to comply with U.S. sanctions because IBM is a U.S. company. Implicit in U.S. sanctions is that no U.S. company can ship technology to China under the following constraints under recent U.S. Department of Commerce restrictions that are meant to deter China's access to and ability to make advanced chips at the following thresholds:

Logic chips with non-planar transistor architectures (i.e., FinFET or GAAFET) of 16nm or 14nm, or below;

DRAM memory chips of 18nm half-pitch or less;

NAND flash memory chips with 128 layers or more.

IBM's 2nm logic chip is clearly less than 14nm, meaning it cannot be shipped to China under current restrictions. But if Japan did not abide by sanctions, it means it would continue to sell chips and equipment to China. And that means Japan could sell the 2nm IBM chip to China. To prevent this, the U.S. would restrict IBM from working with Japan. IBM would have to find another manufacturer of its chip, a company that would comply with U.S. sanctions. Japan would lose, and IBM resurgence would be delayed.

Investor sentiment toward IBM is another issue. IBM announced the 2nm chip on May 6, 2021, but it didn't move the needle on IBM's share price. The news of the licensing agreement with Rapidus in late 2022 also was dismissed by investors.

One reason for the low sentiment is the time schedule for production, which may be 2027. However, that's for 2nm chips. As I noted above, IBM invented the 7nm FinFET with EUV. I foresee that Japan will push for the Rapidus fab to be built as part of its Japan Chips Act.

I envision that while process development is ongoing on 2nm chips, Rapidus can start production on 7nm chips using EUV. GlobalFoundries had initially agreed to do so but decided to move to >10nm production without EUV.

Also benefiting from this partnership with be Japanese equipment companies such as Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) and Screen, and Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY). Japan will substitute these domestic suppliers instead of U.S. companies like Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX), according to our report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipments: Markets, Market Share, Market Forecasts."

That would also imply that Rapidus will attempt to get allocation for an EUV lithography system, of which none are located in Japan. That may be difficult in light of the large backlog of ASML's EUV systems. But I would think that part of the sanction negotiations between the U.S. and Japan and U.S. and The Netherlands that Japan can be accommodated and be able to move up the list to secure EUV and DUV systems.

While the chip developments of IBM and Rapidus are perceived as long term, that may not be the case, and production at 7nm could begin sooner once the Rapidus fab is built. That could take two years. Production at the 7nm node will be profitable. TSMC is cutting 7nm capacity to move to <4nm, creating an opportunity for strong revenue growth at that node for IBM.