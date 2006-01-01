Where Is The US Housing Market Heading?

Summary

  • The housing/construction sector is dragging strongly on economic growth.
  • Right now, only the single-family market is dragging on growth. The downturn in multi-family and residential remodeling construction is still on the way.
  • Leading indicators of housing/construction have not turned higher.
  • The downward momentum of the construction sector will continue to influence the more lagging sectors of economic growth negatively.
  • Many pandemic excesses still need to be washed out of the construction cycle.
The construction cycle in residential housing is the most important cycle in the economy.

The residential construction sector is often referred to as residential fixed investment, and although this sector only makes up 3%-6% of the total economy, the leading

Housing as a % of GDP

BEA, FRED

Housing As a % of GDP

BEA, FRED

Sector Contribution to Recession

Ed Leamer, NBER

Construction Spending

Census Bureau

Construction Spending

Census Bureau

Construction Spending

Census Bureau

Construction Spending

Census Bureau

Building Permits

Census Bureau

Building Permits

Census Bureau

Eric Basmajian is an economic cycle analyst and the Founder of EPB Macro Research, an economics-based research firm focusing on inflection points in economic growth and the impact on asset prices.

Prior to EPB Macro Research, Eric worked on the buy-side of the financial sector as an analyst at Panorama Partners, a quantitative hedge fund specializing in equity derivatives. 

Eric holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics from New York University.

EPB Macro Research offers premium economic cycle research on Seeking Alpha. 

Click Here To Learn More

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

