GSEW: The Equal-Weight ETF With Pocket-Friendly Fees

Summary

  • GSEW is an equal-weighted large-cap blend ETF with a 0.09% expense ratio, the second-cheapest on the market. This 500-stock fund has $670 million in assets under management.
  • However, its track record is disappointing, ranking 19/25 and 12/19 on three- and five-year total returns when compared to other large-cap equal-weighted funds.
  • Monthly rebalancing is cited as one of the reasons to invest in GSEW. However, I find it excessive and effectively anti-momentum by selling top performers too quickly.
  • GSEW's fundamentals indicate a slightly better combination of valuation and growth compared to RSP, but worse than several others with superior track records.
  • Therefore, I don't recommend buying GSEW, but welcome questions about any of the 30 large-cap equal-weight alternatives listed.
Investment Thesis

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) is the second-cheapest equal-weight large-cap blend ETF on the market. Therefore, it should be considered an alternative to more established funds like

Reasons To Invest In GSEW

Goldman Sachs

GSEW Investment Solutions Presentation

Goldman Sachs

GSEW Performance vs. RSP

Goldman Sachs

GSEW vs. RSP Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

Large-Cap Equal-Weight ETF Performances/Returns

The Sunday Investor

GSEW Sector Allocations

Morningstar

SPDR Sector ETF 1M Returns

State Street

GSEW vs. RSP Fundamentals Comparison

The Sunday Investor

Comments (2)

