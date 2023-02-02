Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2023 3:37 PM ETArrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
133.86K Followers

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 2, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Seidlitz - VP Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Sean Kerins - President and CEO

Rajesh Agrawal - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Jim Suva - Citigroup

William Stein - Truist Securities

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Arrow Electronics Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Rick Seidlitz, you may begin your conference.

Richard Seidlitz

Thanks, Rob. Good day, and welcome to the Arrow Electronics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With us on the call today are Sean Kerins, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Raj Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies and future financial results, which are based on predictions and our expectations as of today. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

As a reminder, some of the figures we will discuss on today's call are non-GAAP measures. We have reconciled those to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results. You can access our earnings release at arrow. -- investor.arrow.com, along with our CFO commentary, the non-GAAP earnings reconciliation and a replay of this call.

